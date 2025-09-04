Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: PAK Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first
It's a do-or-die for UAE and they need to win with a huge margin
If Pakistan win, they and Afghanistan will qualify for the final
Pakistan have won the toss and have decided to bat first. It was a crucial toss for UAE, however, now, they will look to deliver a great bowling performance to restrict Pakistan on a low score. UAE have done pretty well in the series but it wasn't enough to beat the teams like Pakistan and Afghanistan.
They did give a tough competition to Pakistan in their last encounter but somehow couldn't keep up with the flow and lost the match by 31 runs. They would like to win this match to keep their hopes alive for the final and also get a momentum ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025.
Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique
When and Where is the Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 being played?
The Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 will be played on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 8:30 PM IST, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah, UAE.