Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: PAK Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the T20I Tri-Series match 5 that is being played between Pakistan and UAE: toss update and playing XIs

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series Match 5
Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series Match 5 | Photo: X/EmiratesCricket
Summary
  • Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first

  • It's a do-or-die for UAE and they need to win with a huge margin

  • If Pakistan win, they and Afghanistan will qualify for the final

Pakistan have won the toss and have decided to bat first. It was a crucial toss for UAE, however, now, they will look to deliver a great bowling performance to restrict Pakistan on a low score. UAE have done pretty well in the series but it wasn't enough to beat the teams like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They did give a tough competition to Pakistan in their last encounter but somehow couldn't keep up with the flow and lost the match by 31 runs. They would like to win this match to keep their hopes alive for the final and also get a momentum ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique

File photo of the Pakistan national cricket team, which will face UAE in Match 5 of the T20I Tri-Series 2025. - | Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan Vs UAE Live Streaming, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When and Where is the Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 being played?

The Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 will be played on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 8:30 PM IST, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah, UAE.

Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: UAE Eye First Win - | Photo: X/EmiratesCricket
Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: PAK Opt To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Tags

