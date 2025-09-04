Pakistan Vs UAE Live Streaming, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5: When, Where To Watch

Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5: Find out when and where to watch the cricket match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 5
File photo of the Pakistan national cricket team, which will face UAE in Match 5 of the T20I Tri-Series 2025. | Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan face UAE in Match 5 Of T20I Tri-Series 2025

  • Pakistan lead the UAE T20I Tri-Series table with four points

  • UAE are winless in the tournament so far

  • Pakistan vs UAE will be live-streamed on FanCode

Pakistan take on the United Arab Emirates in the fifth match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 4). Watch the PAK vs UAE cricket match live today.

This is a crucial fixture for both sides, especially Pakistan, who are looking to confirm their spot in the final after an 18-run defeat against Afghanistan.

Pakistan have played three matches in this tri-series, winning two and losing one. They defeated Afghanistan and UAE in their first two games before falling short against Afghanistan in their third match.

The UAE, on the other hand, have lost both of their matches so far, one to Pakistan and the other to Afghanistan.

UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Updated Points Table

Pakistan lead the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 table with four points from three matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.867. Afghanistan also have four points, but their NNR of +0.025 is inferior to that of Pakistan.

The UAE remain winless with zero points and a net run rate of -1.725, following two heavy defeats by 31 and 39 runs.

For Pakistan and Afghanistan, this Tri-series serves as a crucial warm-up for the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9 with a group game between the Afghans and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan Vs UAE T20I Head-To-Head Record

This marks the third ODI meeting between Pakistan and the UAE, and the former lead 2-0 in the head-to-head record. In their first meeting, Pakistan beat the UAE by seven wickets during the Asia Cup 2016.

A win for Pakistan today would seal their place in the final, while the UAE need to win both remaining matches by big margins to stay in contention.

Pakistan Vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 Weather Forecast

It will be an extremely hot day in Sharjah, with the temperatures reaching 41°C, falling to 38°C in the evening. The humidity will hover around the 40% mark, which means dry playing conditions for the players.

Pakistan Vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Squads

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Rahul Chopra (wk), Muhammad Zohaib, Ethan DSouza, Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Alishan Sharafu

Pakistan Vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 being played?

The Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 will be played on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 being played?

The Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 in India?

The Pakistan vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there will be no television broadcast of the fixture.

Published At:
