Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Chirag started strong with a drive-serve winner, followed by a 59-shot rally — the longest of the match — ending with his powerful mid-court smash to put India ahead 4-2. Satwik's booming serves and their seamless rotation allowed them to reel off six consecutive points for a 9-3 lead. They entered the mid-game interval up 11-5 after Satwik executed a deft cross-lift.