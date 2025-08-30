Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assure BWF World Championships 2025 medal
Indian pair defeated Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in quarter-finals
Match concluded with scores of 21-12, 21-19 in 43 minutes
Satwik-Chirag will face China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the semi-finals
Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured India of a BWF World Championships 2025 medal in Paris on Friday, August 29. Satwik-Chirag delivered a remarkable performance by defeating their long-time rivals, Malaysia's two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in the men's doubles quarterfinals at the World Championships.
The Indian duo, currently ranked world No. 3, produced a commanding 21-12, 21-19 win in just 43 minutes, avenging a heartbreaking loss from the previous year when they missed an Olympic medal. This victory not only reaffirmed their capabilities but also boosted India's medal prospects at this prestigious event.
Second Medal For Satwik-Chirag In BWF World Championships
This will be Satwik and Chirag's second medal at the BWF World Championships, following their bronze in 2022. Their achievement extends India's streak of podium finishes at every edition of the event since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa's breakthrough bronze in 2011.
The Asian Games champions will next face the 11th-seeded Chinese pair, Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, in the semifinals. Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu's exit in the quarterfinals had denied India a medal in women's singles, elevating the pressure on the duo.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh Match Highlight: Nerve-Wracking Finish
Chia and Soh had previously defeated Satwik and Chirag in both Singapore and China earlier this year, as well as crushing their Olympic medal dreams in Paris last year. However, on Friday night, the Indian pair reversed the narrative with a dominant display.
Chirag started strong with a drive-serve winner, followed by a 59-shot rally — the longest of the match — ending with his powerful mid-court smash to put India ahead 4-2. Satwik's booming serves and their seamless rotation allowed them to reel off six consecutive points for a 9-3 lead. They entered the mid-game interval up 11-5 after Satwik executed a deft cross-lift.
Although Chia and Soh managed to win a marathon 49-shot rally, the duo quickly regained control. From 15-8, they tightened their grip with Chirag's sharp net play and Satwik's clever serving, with Chirag earning nine game points with a deceptive return to seal the first game with another aggressive shot.
After switching sides, the Indians maintained their momentum with blistering attacks, racing to a 10-5 lead thanks to Satwik's sharp serves and Chirag's backcourt smashes. Their ability to create angled returns and vary their attack made life difficult for their Malaysian rivals.
At one point, the Indians secured a four-point advantage when Soh sprayed a shot into the net. Soh struggled under pressure, committing errors that allowed India to build a comfortable 17-12 cushion.
The Malaysians, bronze-medallists in Tokyo, fought back with a spectacular 41-shot exchange at 12-17. The Indians responded by making it 18-14 with Chirag dazzling at the forecourt. Another long rally at 15-19 showcased their defensive grit as Chirag recovered after slipping.
Aaron Chia then controlled the pace while Soh found his rhythm, narrowing the deficit to 18-19 after Satwik's smash went into the net, sending jitters through the Indian camp. The Malaysians drew level as Satwik miscued a return, having won eight of the last ten points.
In the tense closing moments, Chirag took charge at the net to secure match point. A quick drive serve from Satwik set up Chirag for two well-hit smashes from the backcourt; Aaron's return sailed wide as India celebrated their victory.
Battling Adversity: Sat-Chi Overcome Setbacks Off The Court
The season has not been without its challenges for the ‘Sat-Chi’ pair. Satwiksairaj contended not only with health concerns but also with the profound personal loss of his father in February, while Chirag struggled with a lingering back injury that sidelined him for several weeks.
Yet, demonstrating remarkable resilience, the duo returned with renewed vigour—advancing to the last eight at both the Singapore Open and China Open, and reaching the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open.
(With PTI Inputs)