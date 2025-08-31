Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy commented, "They played with much more confidence, like we did in the first matches. Their body language... they were enjoying a little more than us. In the first game, even though we were leading, they were just giving what they have. I think that's what we did in the previous matches. Today, I think we played really well in patches, it's all about confidence, how strong you are mentally." He stressed the importance of mental strength and confidence in high-stakes encounters.