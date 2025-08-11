What Are The Challenges Of Crypto In Rural India?

Cryptocurrency has been among the most talked-about financial innovations in the past ten years. From the rise of Bitcoin as a decentralized currency to the explosion of hundreds of digital tokens, crypto has been on the global scene. Whereas urban India has moved at a faster pace to adopt digital assets, rural India has had a very different story to tell. The possibility is there—cryptocurrencies can extend financial inclusion to millions beyond the mainstream banking system—but there are powerful hurdles in the path. To figure out how Rural India and Crypto can work together for an inclusive financial future, one needs to understand these barriers.