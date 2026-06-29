Naomi Osaka Vs Elsa Jacquemot LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Seeks Positive Start At SW19

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 1st round matches in women's singles as World No. 82 Elsa Jacquemot takes on No. 14 Naomi Osaka. Jacquemot arrives at Wimbledon aiming to break a challenging run of form, holding a 4–17 record for the season. The French player has secured only two victories in her last 12 matches and has dropped from her career-best ranking of No. 53 in March to No. 82 as she heads into the Championships. As for the Japanese, she comes in after a promising grass-court season, even though it ended on a disappointing note. The ex-world No. 1 made it to her first-ever grass-court final at the Bad Homburg Open, showcasing her strength by defeating Elise Mertens, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Wang Xinyu. Unfortunately, a foot injury during the final match against Karolína Muchová ended her hopes of winning her a silverware. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 women's singles first-round match between Naomi Osaka and Elsa Jacquemot at Court 3 on Monday, June 29

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