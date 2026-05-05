MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Pant Rues Missed Chances As Lucknow Fall Short Against Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)