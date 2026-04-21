Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital For Routine Check-Up Amid Recent Health Concerns

Summary of this article
The 85-year-old NCP (SP) chief and Rajya Sabha member was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai two days ago for a routine health check-up and follow-up
This follows recent health issues, including a chest infection and dehydration in February, as well as taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member while seated in a wheelchair.
Despite health challenges, Pawar remains a towering figure in Indian politics, known for modernizing agriculture and playing a key role as a kingmaker over five decades.
NCP (SP) chief and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for a health check-up, sources told PTI on Tuesday.
The 85-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago, they added.
"He is in the hospital for a check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious," a source informed PTI.
Recently, Pawar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member while seated in a wheelchair. He had also addressed the media in Delhi.
In February this year, the former Union minister was admitted to a hospital in Pune twice following a chest infection and complaints of dehydration.
Over a career spanning more than five decades, he has served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Union Defence Minister, and Union Agriculture Minister. As a founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he has been a formidable force in both state and national politics, often playing a kingmaker’s role.
He is widely credited for modernizing Indian agriculture and leading the Green Revolution’s second phase. Despite facing political setbacks and health challenges, his ability to forge unlikely alliances and remain relevant across generations is unmatched.