India vs New Zealand 2026: Head-To-Head Record And Key Stats You Need To Know

India and New Zealand begin their 12-match multi-format series on October 22.
The series will begin with the five-match T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series, and will be capped off by a two-match Test series.
Shreyas Iyer will lead India in T20Is, while Shubman Gill will captain the Men in Blue in ODIs and Test series.
India will face a daunting challenge as they travel to New Zealand for a 12-match multi-format series, starting on October 22.
The tour will start with a five-match T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series, concluding with a two-Test series.
The BCCI has already announced the T20I squad, while the ODI and Test squads will be revealed later. On the other hand, New Zealand have announced their T20I and ODI squads for the series.
The multi-format series is one of the longest tours India has undertaken in recent years. This also marks India's first Test series in New Zealand since 2020.
So, ahead of the series, let's have a look at the head-to-head record, top batters, and other key stats between the two sides.
India Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Records
|Format
|Total Matches Player
|India Won
|New Zealand Won
|Draw / Tied
|No Result
|Test
|65
|22
|16
|27 (Draws)
|0
|ODI
|123
|63
|52
|1 (Tied)
|7
|T20I
|31
|19
|11
|1 (Tied)
|0
Most Runs In India Vs New Zealand
|Format
|Leading Run-Scorer
|Country
|Runs
|Average
|100
|50
|Test
|Rahul Dravid
|India
|1659
|63.8
|6
|6
|ODI
|Virat Kohli
|India
|1897
|57.48
|7
|10
|T20I
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|526
|52.6
|1
|4
Most Wickets In India Vs New Zealand
|Format
|Leading Wicket-Taker
|Country
|Wicket
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Test
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|India
|75
|18.53
|39.2
|ODI
|Javagal Srinat
|India
|51
|20.41
|31
|T20I
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|30
|23.8
|16.8
Highest Total In India Vs New Zealand
|Format
|Highest Team Total
|Country
|Venue
|Year
|Test
|680/8
|New Zealand
|Wellington
|2014
|ODI
|397/4
|India
|Wankhede
|2023
|T20I
|271/5
|India
|Thiruvananthapuram
|2026
Lowest Total In India Vs New Zealand
|Format
|Lowest Team Total
|Country
|Venue
|Year
|Test
|46
|India
|Bengaluru
|2024
|ODI
|79
|New Zealand
|Vishakhapatnam
|2016
|T20I
|66
|New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|2023
Highest Individual Score In India Vs New Zealand
|Format
|Highest Individual Scorer
|Score
|Year
|Test
|Brendon McCullum
|302
|Wllington, 2014
|ODI
|Shubman Gill
|208
|Hyderabad, 2023
|T20I
|Shubman Gill
|126*
|Ahmedabad, 2023
Best Bowling Figure In India Vs New Zealand
|Format
|Highest Individual Scorer
|Score
|Year
|Test
|Brendon McCullum
|302
|Wllington, 2014
|ODI
|Shubman Gill
|208
|Hyderabad, 2023
|T20I
|Shubman Gill
|126*
|Ahmedabad, 2023
With both teams boasting incredible talent and fierce rivalry, many new records can be made while old records break, promising high-octane action and unforgettable moments on the field.