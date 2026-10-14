India vs New Zealand 2026: Head-To-Head Record And Key Stats You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

IND vs NZ 2026: A complete look at the head-to-head record, top run-scorers, highest totals, and best bowling figures ahead of the multi-format series.

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India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Series Tied 1-1, Decider At Holkar Stadium
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Series Tied 1-1, Decider At Holkar Stadium Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India and New Zealand begin their 12-match multi-format series on October 22.

  • The series will begin with the five-match T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series, and will be capped off by a two-match Test series.

  • Shreyas Iyer will lead India in T20Is, while Shubman Gill will captain the Men in Blue in ODIs and Test series.

India will face a daunting challenge as they travel to New Zealand for a 12-match multi-format series, starting on October 22.

The tour will start with a five-match T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series, concluding with a two-Test series.

The BCCI has already announced the T20I squad, while the ODI and Test squads will be revealed later. On the other hand, New Zealand have announced their T20I and ODI squads for the series.

The multi-format series is one of the longest tours India has undertaken in recent years. This also marks India's first Test series in New Zealand since 2020.

So, ahead of the series, let's have a look at the head-to-head record, top batters, and other key stats between the two sides.

India Vs New Zealand 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

By Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Records

FormatTotal Matches PlayerIndia WonNew Zealand WonDraw / TiedNo Result
Test65221627 (Draws)0
ODI12363521 (Tied)7
T20I3119111 (Tied)0

Most Runs In India Vs New Zealand

FormatLeading Run-ScorerCountryRunsAverage10050
TestRahul DravidIndia165963.866
ODIVirat KohliIndia189757.48710
T20ISuryakumar YadavIndia52652.614

Most Wickets In India Vs New Zealand

FormatLeading Wicket-TakerCountryWicketAverageStrike Rate
TestRavichandran AshwinIndia7518.5339.2
ODIJavagal SrinatIndia5120.4131
T20IIsh SodhiNew Zealand3023.816.8

Highest Total In India Vs New Zealand

FormatHighest Team TotalCountryVenueYear
Test680/8New ZealandWellington2014
ODI397/4IndiaWankhede2023
T20I271/5IndiaThiruvananthapuram2026

Lowest Total In India Vs New Zealand

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FormatLowest Team TotalCountryVenueYear
Test46IndiaBengaluru2024
ODI79New ZealandVishakhapatnam2016
T20I66New ZealandAhmedabad2023

Highest Individual Score In India Vs New Zealand

FormatHighest Individual ScorerScoreYear
TestBrendon McCullum302Wllington, 2014
ODIShubman Gill208Hyderabad, 2023
T20IShubman Gill126*Ahmedabad, 2023

Best Bowling Figure In India Vs New Zealand

FormatHighest Individual ScorerScoreYear
TestBrendon McCullum302Wllington, 2014
ODIShubman Gill208Hyderabad, 2023
T20IShubman Gill126*Ahmedabad, 2023

With both teams boasting incredible talent and fierce rivalry, many new records can be made while old records break, promising high-octane action and unforgettable moments on the field.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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