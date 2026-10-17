Delhi Court Issues Fresh Bailable Warrant Against Dhruv Rathee In Defamation Case

A Delhi court has issued a fresh bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case.
The case concerns Rathee’s YouTube video ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ and allegations made by Vikas Sankrityayan.
The court issued fresh summons on October 12 after the complainant sought an earlier hearing.
A Delhi court on Saturday issued a fresh bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, over a video published on Rathee’s YouTube channel.
The case centres on Rathee’s YouTube video titled ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’. In the video, Rathee alleged that members of the BJP’s IT cell had tried to bribe Sankrityayan to defame him, according to Hindustan Times. Sankrityayan subsequently filed a defamation complaint over the video and its circulation.
Judicial Magistrate First Class South East Rahul Jain issued the fresh bailable warrant on Saturday, Bar and Bench reported.
Why Did The Court Issue A Fresh Warrant?
On October 12, the court issued fresh summons to Rathee and directed that they be served at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.
According to Hindustan Times, the complainant sought to prepone the hearing, which had been scheduled for November 20, on the grounds that Rathee was in India to attend protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Advocate Samaksh Sharma, appearing for Sanskrityayan, submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had travelled to India for the Cockroach Janta Party protest. The court noted that Rathee had first been summoned in the case in 2019, PTI reported.