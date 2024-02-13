Tracing RLD's Politics And Alliances From Inception To Joining BJP-Led NDA Ahead Of 2024 Elections

The politics of Uttar Pradesh took a dramatic turn when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, on February 9, announced the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, the late former Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of UP. Jayant Singh, the grandson of Charan Singh and the chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), gave an immediate positive reaction to the development and hinted his joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was imminent.

Then, on Monday, Jayant formally said that the RLD has quit the INDIA bloc and has joined the NDA. Currently, RLD has nine MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh assembly and Jayant is the only party's only MP. He is a Rajya Sabha member.