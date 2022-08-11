The Broke Travel Guide To Jaipur

Go Au Naturel at the Anokhi Museum of Hand Printing

Situated in a breathtaking haveli, this museum is dedicated to the revival and preservation of indigenous textiles and hand printing techniques. With entrance fees under INR 50, you also get the opportunity to interact with and watch master artisans engaged in their craft live. In addition, regular workshops and tours ensure that this beautiful art form is not lost.

Wax Eloquent at the Nahargarh Fort

Nahargarh Fort has seen some experiential updates, the most prominent being the Madhavendra Palace Sculpture Park. The first of its kind in India, the palace’s nine rooms—one for every queen—and courtyards are now dotted with contemporary installations from around the globe. There’s no directory or recommended path, as you’re meant to meander through the place and discover every piece amid the colourful frescoes. Most of the exhibits are rooted in assertive sociopolitical thought, and you can even hear some from a few metres away. The Jaipur Wax Museum and a modern Sheesh Mahal—with over 2.5million mirrors, we heard—are other new entries.

Pick Up Some Iconic Blue Pottery

Make sure you don’t pass up an opportunity to buy the exquisite blue pottery that Jaipur is renowned for. You can always opt for smaller memorabilia like a doorknob or a mug, over larger pieces. While shopping at Nehru Bazaar for these knick-knacks, also watch out for jutis and leather products. If Kota Doria fabrics and silver jewellery with gemstones are more your style, consider other bazaars like the Johari and Tripolia and MI road.

Visit the Patrika Gate

At the Jawahar Circle Garden entrance, this picturesque gate is sure to stop you in your tracks, and for good measure. So take your time here at the rainbow walkway and soak in the vibrant culture. Access is completely free to what is now touted to be the ninth gate of Jaipur, added much later to the original Jaipur wall and eight gates to the city.

Hang Out By Sagar Lake

When in Amer, try and find Sagar Lake. Not the Man Sagar, but a 17th-century reservoir beyond the Anokhi Museum. Most guides from the city will not have heard of it, but locals in Amer (and Google Maps) can point you in the right direction. The lake was once a crucial site, supplying water to forts and connected stepwells. Today, it’s a solitary picnic spot, where visitors stroll the fortified boundary that’s dotted with chhatris (pavilions) and temples. We’re told Sagar dries up now in the summer. Depressing news, but it could make for a curious walk across its bed.

Indulge in Rajasthani fare at Choki Dhani Resort

Food enthusiasts, this is the place for you. Sample from a variety of dishes across the region at this resort famed for its cultural dining experience. Order the thali, which is fit for kings or if you prefer something lighter, try snacks like dal baati choorma instead.

Have the Cold One at Lassiwala

Quench your thirst with some thick and sweet lassi, a local drink similar to a sweet yoghurt smoothie. This shop has earned its reputation by serving only the best in traditional earthen glasses. The eatery is quite popular, and they close shop early in the day, once their stocks are over. So be sure to visit the shop well before the evening to avoid disappointment. Half glasses are priced at INR 35, and a full glass worth INR 70 is bound to leave you satisfied.

Stop at Tapri Cafe for Evening Tea

Overlooking the city’s central park, this cafe is a popular hangout and rightly so. Home to finger licking food at reasonable prices, it also houses many items on the menu that are definitely a crowd-pleaser. Don’t miss out on the Maggi varieties, the bun maska and tea varieties. The hibiscus tea is worthy of its own mention.

Stay at the Jaipur Jantar Hostel

Rated highly for its cleanliness, this place is heaven for backpackers and students. Big airy rooms with gorgeous sit-outs in the middle of trees would compel you to spend your time in the numerous common spaces. Located in the city centre, they also provide meals, free wifi and locker amenities.

Opt for Comfort at Hotel Sarang Palace

If you prefer the comforts of a hotel over dorms, this is the best pick for you. Located close to most of the tourist attractions, the hotel combines old-world charm with comfort and amenities. Book a candle night dinner if you get a chance and dine under the stars with your loved ones.