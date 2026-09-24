Amroha Gangrape Case: Two UP Cops, Two CRPF Personnel Arrested After Woman’s Complaint

Four men, two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and two CRPF personnel were arrested after a gang rape allegation involving a 24-year-old woman from Haryana at a farmhouse in Amroha district.
Police said the incident took place in Hasanpur, Amroha district. Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh Yadav identified the woman as a resident of Haryana’s Fatehabad and said she contacted police at around 6 AM on Wednesday, reported NDTV.
Officers from the Hasanpur and Rajabpur police stations reached the site, took the woman to safety and detained all four accused. Those arrested include a sub-inspector and a head constable posted at Hasanpur police station, and a sub-inspector and a head constable of the CRPF.
How The Allegation Unfolded
Yadav said a female acquaintance contacted the woman on September 20 and asked her to meet CRPF Inspector Mohit to visit religious places in Amroha. Mohit is a resident of Saurang village in Muzaffarnagar district.
The woman allegedly met Mohit in Haryana’s Sonipat on September 21. From there, they travelled to Meerut, where Mohit was joined by CRPF Head Constable Lalaram Yadav, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar.
On the evening of September 22, the two men allegedly drove her to Hasanpur and picked up Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar on the way. The trio then took her to a farmhouse on the Atrasi-Hasanpur road, where they rented two rooms.
According to the complaint, Police Head Constable Pramod had arranged food and liquor for the group.
The woman alleged that Mohit, Yadav and Tomar then took turns raping her. Pramod then entered the room and allegedly attempted to rape her, but she managed to push him out, lock the door and search online for the police helpline number.
Charges And Custody
“Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the four accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abduction or enticement and gangrape. All four have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” Yadav stated.
He added that departmental proceedings had been initiated against the local sub-inspector following his suspension. A report has also been sent to senior CRPF authorities recommending strict disciplinary action against the two paramilitary personnel, he said.
Property And Politics
According to Hasanpur Kotwali incharge Amar Pal Singh, the property where the alleged incident took place reportedly belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand.
Police have questioned the manager of the property and further investigation is underway, Singh said.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote in a social-media post that when governance is based on crime, the police force also becomes corrupt.
Referring to the alleged gangrape of the woman in Amroha, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the incident was a “stain” on the police force that no amount of patronage can erase. He also demanded “historic action”.
Help Is Available
Women Helpline: 181 Toll-free support for women facing violence or distress.
Emergency: 112 for immediate police, ambulance or emergency assistance.
Child Helpline: 1098 for 24x7 support for children facing abuse or distress.
NCW Helpline: 7827170170 for Assistance with harassment or violence against women.