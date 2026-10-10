Central Bias Allegation: Priyank Kharge accused the Union government of intentionally attempting to defame the Karnataka state government.
Political Confrontation: The Minister claimed central agencies and leaders are orchestrating targeted attacks against Congress-ruled Karnataka.
State Welfare Defense: Kharge maintained that Karnataka's governance and welfare schemes are being unfairly targeted to malign the administration.
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday accused the Centre of making a concerted effort to tarnish the state government's image through central investigating agencies and sting operations.
He said the government would disclose relevant information at an appropriate time. He challenged BJP leaders to file a formal complaint if they want a probe into the allegation of a sting operation,
"Very clearly, I have said that the Centre is making a concerted effort to tarnish our government's image through the CBI, IT, ED and sting operations," Kharge told reporters here.
During the Cabinet meeting last week, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had cautioned ministers to stay alert against possible attempts to trap them in sting operations.
Later, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said there were attempts on him after he became chief minister. He said he knew who was behind it.
Responding to demands for an investigation, Kharge questioned why those allegedly involved in conducting the sting operation were themselves demanding a probe.
He challenged BJP leader R Ashoka to file a complaint, saying he would order an investigation if a formal complaint was submitted.
"In politics, timing is everything," Kharge said, adding that he would decide when and to whom the information should be disclosed. He said he would provide authentic information at the appropriate time.
Explaining the nature of a sting operation, Kharge said it involved inducing a person to make statements that could be recorded and publicised.
He also referred to practices described as "honey trap" and "money trap".
On the Delhi police's refusal to permit a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, Kharge questioned the security arrangements and deployment of anti-riot equipment.
He accused the Centre of shielding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and asked, "Why are they so afraid of people exercising their democratic right to protest?"
Kharge also accused the BJP-led government of undermining democratic institutions.
Reacting to former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao's allegations concerning the nationality of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Kharge asked him to provide evidence.
"For the record, what Bhaskar Rao is saying is false," he said.
On reports about the possible transfer of prisoners, including former MP Prajwal Revanna to Belagavi, Kharge said no one was being shifted at present.
He said authorities wanted to avoid keeping everyone in the same place following a recent search operation.