Delhi Metro Seat Dispute: Former IAS Officer, Son Arrested After 48-Year-Old Man Dies

A 48-year-old man, Pawan Sharma, died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during a dispute over a senior-citizen seat on a Delhi Metro train on October 8.
Police arrested former IAS officer Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son, Sidharth Singh, after registering a case under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the FIR, Sharma suffered head injuries after falling during the altercation and was declared dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital; police are investigating the circumstances of his death.
A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during a dispute over a seat reserved for senior citizens on a Delhi Metro train, police said on Sunday. A former IAS officer and his son have been arrested in connection with the case, police sources said.
According to the FIR, the incident took place on October 8 at the Supreme Court Metro station, where the deceased, Pawan Sharma, allegedly got into an altercation with the two accused, identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son, Sidharth Singh.
The argument reportedly began over a seat reserved for senior citizens. During the altercation, Sharma was allegedly slapped and pushed, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries, the FIR stated.
Metro staff took Sharma by ambulance to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Case Registered For Culpable Homicide
The case was registered on October 9 following a complaint by Sharma’s mother, Durga Sharma. Police booked the accused under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Both accused were arrested after the FIR was registered. The circumstances leading to the altercation and Sharma’s death are under investigation.
Former IAS Officer, Son Among Accused
According to media reports, Sanjay Pratap Singh is a former IAS officer who was previously arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged bribery case.
His son, Sidharth Singh, is a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court.
The allegations against the two men are being investigated as part of the case registered over Sharma’s death.