TVK Joins INDIA Bloc Protest, May Take Part In National Agitations: Thirumavalavan

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, joined the INDIA bloc’s October 15 protest in Chennai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said TVK had joined the Tamil Nadu unit of the INDIA bloc and could participate in future national-level protests.
TVK’s participation follows its attendance at a state-level INDIA bloc meeting and Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Vijay, signalling closer engagement with Opposition parties.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, joined the Opposition’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Chennai on October 15, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan said on Friday.
Thirumavalavan said TVK had joined the Tamil Nadu unit of the INDIA bloc and could participate in future protests at the national level.
“TVK has already joined the INDIA bloc. They are against the Election Commission and the Union government. They attended the INDIA bloc protest yesterday. Recently, they have joined the Tamil Nadu unit; later on, they will participate in the protest at the national level,” he told ANI.
The development signals closer engagement between Vijay’s party and Opposition groups in Tamil Nadu amid their campaign against the Election Commission’s voter-roll revision exercise and demands for Kumar’s removal.
Why The Opposition Is Protesting
The protest focused on the Election Commission’s SIR of electoral rolls, an exercise to review and update voter lists. Opposition parties have raised concerns that the process could lead to eligible voters being excluded and have demanded safeguards to protect voting rights.
The Chennai demonstration also called for Kumar’s removal, with Opposition parties questioning the Election Commission’s handling of electoral matters.
TVK’s Engagement With INDIA Bloc
TVK’s participation follows recent engagement with Opposition parties in the state. On October 3, party representatives attended a meeting of the Tamil Nadu unit of the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, MDMK and IUML.
The parties discussed coordinated opposition to the BJP-led Union government and the SIR exercise. They also passed resolutions, including one welcoming TVK into the state-level Opposition grouping.
On October 10, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Vijay at his residence in Chennai, fuelling speculation about closer cooperation between the Congress and TVK.
Launched by actor Vijay in 2024, TVK has emerged as a new player in Tamil Nadu politics. Its participation in the protest points to greater engagement with Opposition parties in the state. However, the extent of its involvement in future national-level INDIA bloc activities remains unclear.
SIR Dispute Reaches SC
The voter-roll revision exercise has also triggered protests outside Tamil Nadu. On October 12, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, marched towards the Supreme Court in New Delhi, seeking scrutiny of the revision process and safeguards against the exclusion of eligible voters.
The INDIA bloc has also demanded Kumar’s resignation.
On October 15, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Election Commission and other officials on a petition alleging irregularities in the revision process. The court also sought records related to the Election Commission’s decision-making.
The legal proceedings are unfolding alongside protests by Opposition parties against the SIR exercise, with TVK now participating in the campaign in Tamil Nadu.