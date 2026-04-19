RCB Vs DC, Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 26

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets as Tristan Stubbs's controlled half-century guided DC over the finishing line despite a poor start to the chase

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Tristan Stubbs in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tristan Stubbs scored 60 off 47 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • His measure knock helped Delhi Capitals chase down RCB's total despite of a poor start

  • DC chased 176 in 19.5 overs to secure a six-wicket victory

Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off a dramatic chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in Match 26 of IPL 2026. Chasing a target of 176 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, DC sealed the victory with just one ball to spare, thanks to a vintage finishing act by David Miller.

After being asked to bat first, RCB posted a competitive 175/8. The innings was given a solid start by English opener Phil Salt, who smashed 63 off 38 balls.

However, despite a quick start, RCB struggled to accelerate in the later stages. The Delhi spin duo of Axar Patel (2/18) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) applied a masterful squeeze, restricting the hosts to just 50 runs during the middle overs and preventing a late-innings surge.

The chase began poorly for Delhi as veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismantled the top order with a brilliant spell of 3/26, leaving DC reeling at 18/3. However, a resilient 57 from KL Rahul and a mature, unbeaten 60 from Player of the Match Tristan Stubbs brought the visitors back into the hunt.

With 15 runs required off the final over, David Miller (22* off 10) smashed two massive sixes against Romario Shepherd to secure a thrilling victory. The win marks a significant turnaround for Delhi, while RCB will rue their missed opportunities to post a higher total on their home turf.

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Tristan Stubbs Adjudged Player Of The Match

South African batter Tristan Stubbs proved to be the difference-maker in the game. His composed, unbeaten 60 off 47 balls turned a controlled chase into a tactical masterclass, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Walking in with the scoreboard reading a dire 18/3, Stubbs faced an immediate uphill battle against a fired-up Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Unlike the usual aggressive approach seen in the powerplay, Stubbs showcased immense maturity. He focused on rebuilding the innings alongside KL Rahul, rotating the strike effectively to neutralize the pressure from RCB’s seamers.

While he played the role of an anchor for the majority of his stay, Stubbs’ ability to find the boundary at crucial moments kept the required run rate within reach. He struck four boundaries and one massive six, ensuring that the pressure never mounted to unmanageable levels.

His presence at the crease provided the stability needed for David Miller to play his natural game in the final over. By finishing the game with five balls to spare, Stubbs’ calculated knock ensured Delhi walked away with two vital points.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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