RCB Vs GT, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 34

Summary of this article
Sai Sudharsan scored 100 runs in just 58 deliveries
Virat Kohli responded with a 44-ball 81
Check the player of the match for the RCB vs GT match below
The high-voltage Match 34 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinch a sensational five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT). Chasing a steep target of 206, RCB crossed the finish line with seven balls to spare, cementing their place at second on the IPL 2026 points table.
After being put in to bat, the Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 205/3. The innings was defined by Sai Sudharsan, who struck a magnificent 100 off 58 balls (11 boundaries, 5 sixes).
During this masterclass, the 24-year-old became the fastest player to reach 2,000 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in just 47 innings and eclipsing Chris Gayle’s long-standing record.
Sudharsan shared a massive 128-run opening stand with captain Shubman Gill (32), effectively neutralizing RCB's experienced pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
RCB’s chase was controlled by a vintage performance from Virat Kohli. Having been dropped on the very first ball he faced, Kohli made the Titans pay dearly by smashing a match-winning 81 off 44 balls.
He reached a significant milestone during the knock, becoming the first player in IPL history to hit 800 boundaries.
Kohli found an ideal partner in Devdutt Padikkal, who played a blistering cameo of 55 off 27 balls. Their 117-run partnership dismantled GT’s bowling attack, keeping the required rate under control despite the pressure of a big total.
While RCB's middle order showed some vulnerability toward the end, they held their nerve to secure the win in 18.5 overs. This victory kept RCB firmly in the hunt for a top-two finish, while the Gujarat Titans continue to struggle with a fragile middle order and a dented Net Run Rate, leaving their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.
Virat Kohli Adjudged Man Of The Match
Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning masterclass against the Gujarat Titans, scoring a sublime 81 off 44 balls*. His innings was a display of how to make the maximum of a second life as he was dropped for a duck on the very first delivery of the chase.
Capitalizing on that reprieve, he dismantled the GT attack with a mix of vintage drives and aggressive lofted shots, finishing with a strike rate of 184.09. Beyond the victory, his knock was historically significant. He became the first player in IPL history to reach 800 career fours and the third to breach the 300-sixes milestone.
With this performance, Kohli officially reclaimed the Orange Cap, surging to the top of the leaderboard with 328 runs from 7 matches. He currently holds a narrow lead over Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma (323) and Heinrich Klaasen (320), maintaining a healthy average of 54.67 as he continues his prolific 2026 campaign.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule In IPL 2026
April 27 - Delhi Capitals (Delhi)- 7:30 PM
April 30- Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad) - 7:30 PM
May 07- Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow) - 7:30 PM
May 10 - Mumbai Indians (Raipur) - 7:30 PM
May 13 - Kolkata Knight Riders (Raipur) - 7:30 PM
May 17 -Punjab Kings (Dharamshala) - 3:30 PM
May 22 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) - 7:30 PM
Gujarat Titans Schedule In IPL 2026
April 26 – Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) – 3:30 PM
April 30 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM
May 03 – Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM
May 09 – Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur) – 7:30 PM
May 12 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM
May 16 - Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) – 7:30 PM
May 21 - Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) – 7:30 PM
How did Virat Kohli perform after being dropped on zero?
Kohli capitalized on a golden duck reprieve to smash a match-winning 81 off 44 balls, leading the chase and reclaiming the Orange Cap.
What happened to Gujarat Titans' momentum after Sai Sudharsan's century?
Despite Sudharsan's 100, GT struggled in the final overs, managing only 50 runs as RCB's bowlers effectively choked the run flow.
Who won the Player of the Match and what are the updated standings?
Virat Kohli earned the Player of the Match award as RCB climbed to 2nd place with 10 points, while GT sits at 7th.