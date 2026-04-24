RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Roars At Home, Brings Up Half-Century With Terrific Strokeplay

Summary of this article
Virat Kohli brought up his 66th half-century in IPL
He reached the milestone in just 30 deliveries
His knock eased RCB's way to a big chase of 206
In a big chase at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing a daunting target of 206 against the Gujarat Titans, Kohli controlled the innings with a masterclass of his strokeplay, reaching his half-century in just 30 balls.
The knock was a blend of signature precision and game awareness. Despite an early scare—dropped on the very first ball by Washington Sundar—Kohli capitalized on the reprieve with clinical intent. During his stay at the crease, he etched his name deeper into the record books, becoming the first player in IPL history to hit 800 career fours.
He also reached a unique milestone of 300 sixes for a single franchise, punishing Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna with his trademark flicks and straight lofts.
Partnering with Devdutt Padikkal, who also smashed a rapid fifty, Kohli ensured the required run rate remained within reach. His ability to manipulate the field and accelerate under pressure kept the Bengaluru crowd on their feet, solidifying RCB's command over the chase and further cementing his status as the league's most prolific run-machine.
Virat Kohli Consolidates Good Form In IPL 2026
Kohli arrived at this fixture in formidable touch, having already amassed 247 runs in just six innings. His campaign has been defined by a refined aggression, striking the ball at a brisk pace while anchoring the RCB top order.
From the 157 deliveries he has faced this season, Kohli has found the boundary with ease, dispatching 28 fours and 8 towering sixes. These numbers reflect a batter who is not just looking to survive the powerplay but is actively dictating the tempo of the game.
Beyond the current season’s form, Kohli’s career statistics remain the gold standard of the IPL. He entered tonight's contest with a staggering 8,908 career runs across 274 matches (265 innings). With 8 centuries and 65 half-centuries to his name, he remains the league's most decorated run-scorer.
For the Gujarat Titans, Kohli represents the ultimate hurdle. Boasting an average of over 80 against the franchise, he is just 92 runs away from becoming the first player in history to reach the monumental 9,000-run landmark in the IPL.
In the familiar, batting-friendly conditions of Bengaluru, Kohli’s pursuit of this milestone added a historic sub-plot to a match that could redefine the standings of IPL 2026.