DC Vs RCB Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 39

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals lock horns with RCB in match number 39 of IPL 2026
DC defeated RCB in a match earlier this season
Match facts and details available
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face off in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and this one carries serious weight in the playoff race.
RCB come into the contest in strong form, currently placed 2nd on the points table with five wins from seven games, while DC are struggling in the mid-table, sitting at 7th position with three wins so far. The contrast in momentum makes this clash even more intriguing.
RCB’s campaign has been built on consistency. Their batting unit has fired regularly, and the bowling attack has delivered at key moments, helping them maintain a healthy net run rate.
With confidence high after recent wins, they’ll look to tighten their grip on a top-two finish. Another victory here would further strengthen their playoff push and keep them among the frontrunners this season.
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have had a mixed run. Despite putting up big scores at times, including a massive 260+ total in their previous outing, they’ve struggled to close games, especially with the ball.
Their recent loss exposed bowling concerns, and heading into a game against an in-form RCB lineup, that’s an area they’ll need to fix quickly. However, playing at home could give them a slight edge.
Historically, RCB have had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 20 of the 34 encounters, but DC have shown they can challenge them, including a win earlier this season.
With form on one side and home advantage on the other, this contest shapes up as a tight battle, one that could swing either way depending on which side handles pressure better on the day.
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Date: 27 April 2026 (Monday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal, Sam Nogajski
3rd Umpire: Mohit Krishnadas
Match referee: Saiyed Khalid
Current Standings: DC (7th), RCB (2nd)
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, David Miller, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Prithvi Shaw, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Philip Salt, Jacob Duffy, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal