IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 38

Summary of this article
GT and KKR win their IPL 2026 matches on April 26
Punjab Kings are still unbeaten this season and remain at the top
Lucknow Super Giants replace Kolkata Knight Riders remain at the bottom
As the 2026 IPL passes the halfway mark, the race for the top four is heating up. Most teams have played seven or eight matches, and we can now see a clear gap between the leaders and the teams at the bottom.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are the team to beat right now. They are at the top of the table with 13 points from seven games. Their secret has been a mix of well-functioning bowling unit led by captain Shreyas Iyer and a very aggressive and deep batting, which has given them the best Net Run Rate (NRR) in the league.
Right behind them are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Rajasthan Royals (RR), who all have 10 points. RCB is in second place thanks to great form from Virat Kohli and their middle-order batters.
SRH have played 8 games and they have collected some winning momentum on the back of their aggressive batting style which helps them put runs on the board. Despite some struggle, their bowlers have done enough to keep them winning. Rajasthan are also on 10 points from 8 games, kept near the top by the amazing batting of young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
In the middle of the table, the race has shifted. Gujarat Titans (GT) have pulled ahead of the pack with 8 points after finding their winning formula again. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are locked together with 6 points each.
While the Titans have managed to close out tight matches, CSK’s momentum has slowed, and they are now relying heavily on their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) from earlier wins to stay in the fifth spot.
At the bottom, the situation is becoming critical for the league's heavyweights. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to move up to 5 points after a crucial Super Over victory against Lucknow, but they remain in a tough spot.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently tied at the very bottom with just 4 points each. For KKR, MI, and LSG, the path to the playoffs now requires nearly a perfect run in their remaining games.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|1.333
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|1.101
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.815
|4
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|8
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.602
|5
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.475
|6
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.121
|7
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.184
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.751
|9
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.736
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.106
Looking toward the second half, Punjab Kings and RCB are the overwhelming favorites to secure the top two spots, given their current momentum and balanced squads.
Rajasthan Royals look safe for a playoff berth, while the final spot will likely be a three-way shootout between SRH, CSK, and a surging Gujarat Titans.
Conversely, the outlook is bleak for the bottom three; KKR and LSG are effectively in must-win-all territory, while Mumbai Indians would need a historic miracle—winning at least six of their remaining seven fixtures—to avoid an early exit. Expect the mid-table to remain volatile as NRR becomes the deciding factor in the final week of May.
Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 points table?
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are at the top with 13 points, remaining the only unbeaten team after seven games.
How many points are needed to qualify for the playoffs this season?
Teams generally need a minimum of 16 points to be in contention for a top-four finish, though Net Run Rate (NRR) may decide the final spot.
What is the current standing of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?
Chennai Super Kings have dropped to 6th place with 6 points, while Mumbai Indians are struggling in 8th place with just 4 points from seven matches.