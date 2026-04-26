IPL Dispatch: Ngidi Suffers Scary Head Injury; Captain Cummins Takes Charge For SRH

“Looking at the kind of wicket, if you don’t support your bowlers and keep giving away so many chances, then I feel we deserved to lose. That’s the main point,” Axar said. “It was a good pitch and a small ground, so sixes were always going to be hit. However, when opportunities arise, and you don’t take even one, you drop chances, as we did today. On a wicket like this, if you don’t back your bowlers, it becomes difficult.”