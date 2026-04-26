IPL Dispatch: Ngidi Suffers Scary Head Injury; Captain Cummins Takes Charge For SRH

Summary of this article
The DC vs PBKS clash in IPL 2026 saw Lungi Ngidi suffer a head injury attempting a catch, before being taken off in an ambulance
PBKS stunned DC by chasing 265 – the highest successful chase in IPL history – while SRH chased 229 against RR
Pat Cummins returned as SRH skipper and immediately oversaw a thumping win over RR, marking his 16th victory as captain
In the 80s and 90s, 200 was considered a competitive total in an ODI match. However, the record-shattering matches we are witnessing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 show that the 200-run figure is no longer a safe score even in the shortest format of the game.
Pure, unfiltered power hitting – that’s what fans were treated to in the IPL double-header on Saturday, with all four teams breaching the 200 mark. The first game of the day was something out of the ordinary, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) astonishingly chasing down a target of 265 with more than an over left against Delhi Capitals (DC).
A 265-run chase, and the PBKS players barely broke a sweat in achieving what is the highest-ever successful run chase in IPL history. The innings featured 49 boundaries and 33 maximums – all in 38.5 overs. And only 46 dot balls, in total.
Those figures are, in one word, astonishing. DC must have thought they had the match in the bag when they posted 264/2, led by a stunning 220-run partnership between KL Rahul and Nitish Rana. However, last year’s runners-up PBKS had other plans, with Prabhsimran Singh (76) and Shreyas Iyer (71) helping them cross the line with seven balls to spare.
There wasn’t any scope for a breather for IPL fans, though, as the next match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced another high-scoring affair, with the visitors chasing down a target of 229 in Jaipur within the 19th over.
Abhishek Sharma (57) and Ishan Kishan (74) helped SRH chase down RR’s total of 228/6 with ease, rendering Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first-innings efforts in vain.
Sooryavanshi – who is, to reiterate, just 15 years old – smashed a hundred off just 36 balls. That is the third-fastest century in IPL’s history, with only Chris Gayle (30) and Sooryavanshi himself (35) doing better. The youngster, who only received support from half-centurion Dhruv Jurel, pretty much carried the RR innings on his back, and their eventual five-wicket loss will surely sting him.
Talking about heroic innings going in vain, one can’t help but feel sympathy for KL Rahul. The batter played the knock of his life against PBKS, remaining unbeaten at 152 off 67 balls, hitting 16 fours and nine sixes. This marked the highest-ever individual score by an Indian in the IPL.
However, PBKS’ stunning chase doomed DC to a six-wicket loss, but Rahul’s efforts were recognised when he was named Player of the Match, despite ending up on the losing side.
Saturday wasn’t all about smash and blast, though. PBKS’s chase, effortless as it was at the end, was actually in danger of going off track after the dismissals of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran. From 126/1, they were down to 145/3 within three overs.
Shreyas, batting with Nehal Wadhera at the other end, was finding it tough to get going in the beginning, ending the 11th over at 15 off 10 balls. However, a six off Kuldeep Yadav in the 12th over allowed him some breathing space, and the PBKS skipper showed maturity to keep a cool head on his shoulders and lead his team over the line.
Unlike the PBKS opening duo, Shreyas continued to protect his wicket on the Delhi pitch that was slowing down as the match went on. However, the occasional loose deliveries were promptly punished, keeping the required run rate in check.
He batted through the innings – just what his team needed at that moment – finishing with 71 runs off 36 balls, which included three boundaries and seven maximums. While his knock might not have been the most flashy one in that game, it certainly was the most important one, as the win kept the Kings at the top of the IPL standings.
Lungi Ngidi’s Injury Scare
No matter where your loyalties lie as a cricket fan, seeing a player get injured is one of the toughest things to watch, and Lungi Ngidi’s freak head injury in the PBKS vs DC match was certainly tough to watch.
Ngidi, the 6ft 4in pacer from Durban, is an imposing figure on the pitch. But he is a passionate player who gives it his all on the pitch, making it impossible for fans not to like him. That’s why the entire Arun Jaitley Stadium went quiet when the South African player suffered a head injury while attempting a catch in the third over.
Priyansh’s mishit off an Axar Patel delivery went high up in the air, and Ngidi, at mid-off, positioned himself under the ball. However, he misjudged the flight of the ball under the sun and tumbled backwards while trying to reposition himself, hitting his head against the ground.
The medical staff quickly rushed onto the field to tend to him. After almost 10 minutes of stoppage in play, Ngidi was eventually carried off in an ambulance.
Head injuries, in cricket, are always a moment of nightmare for players and their supporters, with the tragic death of Phillip Hughes still seared into the memory of every cricket lover. So, the sight of Ngidi being wheeled off in an ambulance off the pitch was a scary one to witness, possibly the scariest in the 19 seasons of IPL.
Thankfully, the IPL later informed that the pacer, who was admitted to the hospital after complaining of a headache and neck pain, was in stable condition and will be discharged shortly. We can only hope that he gets well and returns to the pitch soon.
Captain Cummins Takes Charge
A mid-season captaincy change is a big call, but it’s one that SRH took when Pat Cummins was declared fit and ready to join the team before the match against RR. Cummins, who led the team to a runners-up finish in 2024, took over as captain after a successful spell by stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan.
Any doubts about a wobble by the Sunrisers under their new leader were immediately dispelled after they sealed a thumping win over RR. The win marked Cummins’ 16th victory as SRH captain, which makes him the third-most successful skipper in the franchise’s history.
Quote of the Day
DC skipper Axar Patel did not hold back in assessing his team’s performance in the defeat against PBKS, laying the blame squarely on the fielders. Indeed, it was a horrible showing on the field by the Capitals, with substitute fielder Karun Nair dropping Shreyas Iyer twice within the space of five balls.
“Looking at the kind of wicket, if you don’t support your bowlers and keep giving away so many chances, then I feel we deserved to lose. That’s the main point,” Axar said. “It was a good pitch and a small ground, so sixes were always going to be hit. However, when opportunities arise, and you don’t take even one, you drop chances, as we did today. On a wicket like this, if you don’t back your bowlers, it becomes difficult.”
Axar also directed some criticism at his bowlers, saying, “The way we bowled in the powerplay, the fast bowlers, the fielding, and the opportunities we missed were the main reasons (for the defeat).”
Dropped catches were also a complaint for RR captain Riyan Parag. Travis Head was dropped by Jurel on the very first ball, and Abhishek was dropped twice, by Shimron Hetmyer and Ravindra Jadeja. That came to haunt RR later, as Abhishek scored a rapid half-century.
“I think skill-wise, we executed pretty nicely, but I think we dropped a few too many catches,” Parag said. “And quality players like Abhishek and everyone who batted, I feel you can’t really drop catches of them, and you can’t really give them second chances. And they took them, so credit to that. But we could have been better on the field.”
Sunday Double-Header
Meanwhile, the double dose of action in IPL will continue on Sunday, with two big games lined up. In the first match, a resurgent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. GT saw their mini renaissance come to an end with back-to-back defeats, and will face a stern test away against CSK, who are coming off a 103-run win against Mumbai Indians (MI).
The second match will see the bottom two teams of IPL 2026 – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – battle it out to keep their already faint play-off hopes alive. KKR ended their winless streak with a four-wicket victory over RR, while LSG have lost four matches on the trot.
Photo of the Day
India’s cricket is future-proof, as the ever-rising star of the Boss Baby – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – shows. Never before has the cricketing world been this excited about a teenager since a certain Sachin Tendulkar, and the Bihar batter showed exactly why after a rampaging knock against one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL on Saturday. The only direction he can go from here is onwards and upwards.
Elsewhere…
While Sooryavanshi is beginning his cricketing career in style, a legend of the game is bringing down the curtain on her long and glittering career. Suzie Bates, possibly the finest female cricketer to come out of New Zealand, announced that she will retire from international cricket after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in June.
In other news from women’s cricket, Team India prevented South Africa from securing a whitewash in their bilateral T20I series. While the Proteas lead 3-1 in the series, India have claimed a 14-run win against the hosts at the Wanderers Stadium. The Women in Blue posted a total of 185/5 and then restricted South Africa to 171/9.
On a grimmer note, former New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell received a two-year ban after admitting to cocaine use during the English County Championship last year. Bracewell used cocaine after the first day of Essex’s final match in the tournament and returned a positive test on September 25. Although he retired from cricket following that, he has still been handed a ban by the Cricket Regulator.