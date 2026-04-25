India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 4th Women's T20I: No Smriti Mandhana As Visitors Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first
India playing without Smriti Mandhana
Proteas have already clinched the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to field against India in the fourth women’s T20 International in Johannesburg on Saturday (April 25, 2026).
The Women In Blue are in a desperate search of a win, having lost each of the last three matches, while the Proteas have already clinched the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.
India made three changes to their playing XI, which includes Anushka Sharma replacing Smriti Mandhana, while the hosts also made a couple of changes with Ayabonga Khaka and Eliz-mari Marx coming in.
India Vs South Africa, 4th Women's T20I: Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Eliz-mari Marx, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.