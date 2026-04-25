India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 4th Women's T20I: No Smriti Mandhana As Visitors Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the fourth women's T20 international between India and South Africa in Johannesburg: preview, toss update, team news and more

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India vs south africa match report 4th womens t20i 2026 toss playing xis
Captains Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Laura Wolvaardt at the toss for the fourth women's T20I in Johannesburg. Photo: X/BCCI Women
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first

  • India playing without Smriti Mandhana

  • Proteas have already clinched the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to field against India in the fourth women’s T20 International in Johannesburg on Saturday (April 25, 2026).

The Women In Blue are in a desperate search of a win, having lost each of the last three matches, while the Proteas have already clinched the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India made three changes to their playing XI, which includes Anushka Sharma replacing Smriti Mandhana, while the hosts also made a couple of changes with Ayabonga Khaka and Eliz-mari Marx coming in.

India Vs South Africa, 4th Women's T20I: Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Eliz-mari Marx, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

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