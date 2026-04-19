India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's Side Eye Comeback Against Spirited Proteas

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of 2nd T20I between IND-W and SA-W at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19

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Vikas Patwal
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India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score
India women will take on South Africa women in 2nd T20I at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19, 2026. X/BCCI Women
India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between IND-W and SA-W at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19. Annerie Dercksen and Laura Wolvaardt struck crucial knocks as South Africa chased down the modest target of 158 to win the 1st T20I by six wickets in Durban. India's sloppy fielding contributed to the victory as Proteas women went 1-0 up in the five match series. On the batting front, Harmanpreet Kaur was the highest scorer for IND with 47 not out, while Shafali Verma (34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (36) also chipped in with crucial contributions. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
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India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I:

There is little too no prediction of rain in Durban during Ind vs SA 2nd T20I
There is little too no prediction of rain in Durban during Ind vs SA 2nd T20I weather.metoffice.gov.uk

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Series Score Line

Currently South Africa is leading the series by 1-0 after winning the last match by 6 wickets. India posted a target of 158 for South Africa on the back of Harmanpreet Kaur's 47 not out but South Africa chased down the target quite with ease. Ayabonga Khaka was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for her 3 wickets.

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Match Details

Match: Indian women vs South Africa women

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Time: 5:30 PM IST

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Hi There!

Hello cricket fans! We're back with another live blog of 2nd T20I between India women and South Africa women at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

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