India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's Side Eye Comeback Against Spirited Proteas

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I:
India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Series Score Line
Currently South Africa is leading the series by 1-0 after winning the last match by 6 wickets. India posted a target of 158 for South Africa on the back of Harmanpreet Kaur's 47 not out but South Africa chased down the target quite with ease. Ayabonga Khaka was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for her 3 wickets.
India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Match Details
Match: Indian women vs South Africa women
Venue: Kingsmead, Durban
Time: 5:30 PM IST
India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Hi There!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with another live blog of 2nd T20I between India women and South Africa women at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.