Chennaiyin 1-2 Bengaluru, ISL 2025-26: Blues Sign Off With Victory To Go Top Provisionally

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru, ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC closed their ISL campaign with a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin, sealed by debutant Serto Worneilen Kom's dramatic late strike

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Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match report Indian Super League 2025-26 round 13
Bengaluru FC's Brian Sanchez in action against Chennaiyin FC during their Indian Super League match on May 16, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru FC ended their ISL season on a high, beating Chennaiyin 2-1 away

  • Chennaiyin struck first in the 34th minute through Daniel Chima Chukwu after a counterattack

  • Bengaluru equalised before halftime as Ryan Williams scored in his 50th ISL appearance

  • The winner came in the 89th minute when debutant Serto Worneilen Kom pounced on a rebound to score

Bengaluru FC signed off their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC here on Saturday.

Ryan Williams and Serto Worneilen Kom scored for the Blues, while Daniel Chima Chukwu found the net for the hosts in the first half.

The result provisionally moves Bengaluru FC to the top of the table with 23 points from 13 matches, while Chennaiyin concluded their league campaign in 13th place with nine points.

The Blues made a bright and assertive start, pushing Chennaiyin deep into their own half and dictating the early rhythm of the contest. Bengaluru FC continued to look more threatening in open play.

Despite Bengaluru’s pressure, it was Chennaiyin who struck first in the 34th minute. A well-constructed counterattack saw Maheson Singh Tongbram release Mandar down the left, who then delivered a precise cutback into the centre.

Chukwu arrived to finish from close range into an open net, giving the hosts the lead.

Bengaluru responded positively and continued to probe.

The equaliser arrived in the 43rd minute. Lalremtluanga found space in the final third and slipped a composed pass into Williams inside the box, who finished confidently into the far corner to mark his 50th ISL appearance in style.

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The Blues continued to control proceedings after the restart and almost found the breakthrough within two minutes of the second half.

Sanchez delivered an inviting corner towards the far post where Rahul Bheke had drifted into space unmarked, but the defender could not keep his effort on target.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 89th minute, and it proved decisive.

Williams once again drove down the right flank before delivering a cutback into the centre for Lalremtluanga, whose first-time strike was blocked inside a crowded penalty area.

The rebound, however, fell kindly for Worneilen on the right side, who marked his ISL debut with a late winner to hand Bengaluru a hard-fought victory.

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