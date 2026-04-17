Chennaiyin 1-0 Sporting Delhi, ISL 2025-26: Farukh's First Of Season Helps Marina Machans Edge Contest

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC sealed a 1‑0 victory against SC Delhi in the ISL, with Farukh Choudhary’s first goal of the season proving to be the winner at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

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Chennaiyin FC vs Sporting Delhi match report Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 9
Chennaiyin FC's Farukh Choudhary celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Sporting Delhi on April 17, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Farukh Choudhary scored in the 11th minute to give Chennaiyin FC a 1‑0 win over Sporting Delhi in the ISL

  • His goal, assisted by Alberto Noguera, was celebrated as a tribute to injured teammate Elsinho

  • SC Delhi rarely threatened, with Mohammad Nawaz denying their few long‑range efforts

Farukh Choudhary's first goal of the season proved decisive in Chennaiyin FC's narrow 1-0 win over SC Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The hosts set the tone early, pinning Delhi deep inside their own half with a bright, front-footed start.

Alberto Noguera saw an early effort blocked before Mohammed Ali Bemammer tested the goalkeeper from distance, while Daniel Chima Chukwu was denied in a one-on-one situation soon after.

he breakthrough arrived in the 11th minute, as Noguera’s incisive reverse pass released Farukh, who drifted in from the left and fired a rocket from a tight angle to give the Marina Machans the lead – his celebration a touching tribute to the injured Elsinho, who was ruled out for the season earlier this week.

Chennaiyin continued to create openings, with Chima seeing an effort blocked from close range, while Irfan Yadwad’s mazy run ended with a shot drifting wide.

The hosts maintained their attacking intent after the interval, though they were dealt a setback when Farukh, who had been influential throughout, was forced off after breaking through on goal.

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Chennaiyin continued to press, with substitute Imran Khan testing the goalkeeper from a free-kick, while Mohammad Nawaz was called into action to deny a rare long-range attempt from the visitors.

Managing the game effectively in the closing stages, Chennaiyin controlled possession and limited SC Delhi’s openings, showing composure and discipline to protect their advantage.

Imran nearly carved out another chance late on after winning the ball high up the pitch, but his pass was just overhit, as the Marina Machans saw out the contest to secure all three points.

Chennaiyin next take on Mohammedan SC on April 21.

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