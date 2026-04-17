Chennaiyin 0-0 Sporting Delhi LIVE Score, ISL: Marina Machans On The Attack Against The Pheonix

Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: KO | CFC 0-0 SCD
The players are out on the pitch, and the referee blows his whistle to get tdoday's match underway. Chennaiyin FC on the attack right away, putting pressure on the Delhi defence.
Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: Check Starting XIs
Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: What Happened In CFC's Last Home Game
In their last match on April 11, 2026, Chennaiyin FC suffered a disappointing 3–1 defeat at home against East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The hosts fell behind in the 7th minute to a goal from Edmund Lalrindika. The goal was controversial as Chennaiyin’s Elsinho was down injured, and the team expected East Bengal to put the ball out of play; instead, the visitors played on to score. Elsinho was subsequently stretchered off.
Chennaiyin responded well, and Irfan Yadwad leveled the score at 1–1 before halftime with a composed finish, lifting the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.
Despite a strong second-half performance and several outstanding saves by goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, Chennaiyin conceded two late goals. Bipin Singh headed home in the 83rd minute, and Nandhakumar Sekar sealed the 3–1 win for East Bengal in stoppage time.
Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: Check Standings
The battle at the bottom of the Indian Super League table has reached a critical point for Chennaiyin FC. Currently sitting in 12th place with just 5 points from seven matches, the Marina Machans are in desperate need of a victory to distance themselves from the very foot of the standings.
While they are level on points with 11th-placed Odisha FC and 13th-placed Kerala Blasters, their poor goal difference of -5 has kept them submerged in the bottom three. A win today at the Marina Arena wouldn't just be their first at home this season; it would potentially propel them as high as 10th, leapfrogging NorthEast United and Odisha.
For Sporting Club (SC) Delhi, the stakes involve solidifying their mid-table status and pushing toward the playoff spots. Currently in 9th place with 8 points, the league newcomers are riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back wins.
A victory today would take them to 11 points, allowing them to overtake Inter Kashi and potentially move into 8th place, level with giants like Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.
With only six games remaining in the regular season for Chennaiyin, this fixture represents a must-win scenario to avoid being trapped in the basement of the league.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai City
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|5
|5
|18
|2
|Mohun Bagan
|8
|5
|2
|1
|18
|6
|12
|17
|3
|East Bengal
|8
|4
|3
|1
|22
|8
|14
|15
|4
|Bengaluru
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14
|10
|4
|15
|5
|Jamshedpur
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|15
|6
|Goa
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|6
|3
|13
|7
|Punjab
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|8
|Inter Kashi
|8
|3
|2
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|11
|9
|SC Delhi
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|8
|10
|NorthEast United
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|15
|-8
|7
|11
|Odisha
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|12
|Chennaiyin
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|13
|Kerala Blasters
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6
|14
|-8
|5
|14
|Mohammedan
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|20
|-17
|0
Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Chennaiyin FC vs SC Delhi
Series: Indian Super League 2025-26
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Date: Friday, April 17, 2026
Time: 7:30 AM IST
Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Chennaiyin FC's ISL match against SC Dehi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.