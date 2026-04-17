Chennaiyin 0-0 Sporting Delhi LIVE Score, ISL: Marina Machans On The Attack Against The Pheonix

Chennaiyin FC footballers in action in ISL 2025-26. ChennaiyinFC/X

Chennaiyin FC Vs Sporting Delhi Live Score Updates, ISL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chennaiyin FC Vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2025-26 matchday 8 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on April 17, Friday. SC Delhi enter the contest as the more confident side, currently sitting 9th with 8 points from seven matches. They are fresh off a dominant 3–0 away victory against NorthEast United, highlighted by a brace from Joseph Sunny. In contrast, Chennaiyin FC find thmself in 12th place with just 5 points. The Marina Machans are looking to bounce back from a tough 3–1 loss to East Bengal and are still searching for their first home win of the season. The home side will rely heavily on forward Irfan Yadwad, who has been in fine scoring form with two goals in his last three games. Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz will also be crucial after a standout 8-save performance in their previous outing. For the visitors, all eyes are on Joseph Sunny and Mohammed Aimen to spearhead the counter-attacks. Both teams are desperate for points to climb out of the lower half of the standings. Follow play-by-play updates and live score of CFC vs SCD ISL 2025-26 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Apr 2026, 05:01:12 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: KO | CFC 0-0 SCD The players are out on the pitch, and the referee blows his whistle to get tdoday's match underway. Chennaiyin FC on the attack right away, putting pressure on the Delhi defence.

17 Apr 2026, 04:56:35 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: Check Starting XIs The Team News is in from Chennai! 📰#ISL12 #CFCSCD #AllInForChennaiyin #AbDilliKiBaari pic.twitter.com/Jx8XYCNFQK — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 17, 2026

17 Apr 2026, 04:52:48 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: What Happened In CFC's Last Home Game In their last match on April 11, 2026, Chennaiyin FC suffered a disappointing 3–1 defeat at home against East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The hosts fell behind in the 7th minute to a goal from Edmund Lalrindika. The goal was controversial as Chennaiyin’s Elsinho was down injured, and the team expected East Bengal to put the ball out of play; instead, the visitors played on to score. Elsinho was subsequently stretchered off. Chennaiyin responded well, and Irfan Yadwad leveled the score at 1–1 before halftime with a composed finish, lifting the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper. Despite a strong second-half performance and several outstanding saves by goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, Chennaiyin conceded two late goals. Bipin Singh headed home in the 83rd minute, and Nandhakumar Sekar sealed the 3–1 win for East Bengal in stoppage time.

17 Apr 2026, 04:48:31 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: Check Standings The battle at the bottom of the Indian Super League table has reached a critical point for Chennaiyin FC. Currently sitting in 12th place with just 5 points from seven matches, the Marina Machans are in desperate need of a victory to distance themselves from the very foot of the standings. While they are level on points with 11th-placed Odisha FC and 13th-placed Kerala Blasters, their poor goal difference of -5 has kept them submerged in the bottom three. A win today at the Marina Arena wouldn't just be their first at home this season; it would potentially propel them as high as 10th, leapfrogging NorthEast United and Odisha. For Sporting Club (SC) Delhi, the stakes involve solidifying their mid-table status and pushing toward the playoff spots. Currently in 9th place with 8 points, the league newcomers are riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back wins. A victory today would take them to 11 points, allowing them to overtake Inter Kashi and potentially move into 8th place, level with giants like Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. With only six games remaining in the regular season for Chennaiyin, this fixture represents a must-win scenario to avoid being trapped in the basement of the league. Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Mumbai City 8 5 3 0 10 5 5 18 2 Mohun Bagan 8 5 2 1 18 6 12 17 3 East Bengal 8 4 3 1 22 8 14 15 4 Bengaluru 9 4 3 2 14 10 4 15 5 Jamshedpur 8 4 3 1 9 6 3 15 6 Goa 8 3 4 1 9 6 3 13 7 Punjab 7 3 2 2 11 8 3 11 8 Inter Kashi 8 3 2 3 8 9 -1 11 9 SC Delhi 7 2 2 3 9 10 -1 8 10 NorthEast United 8 1 4 3 7 15 -8 7 11 Odisha 6 1 2 3 7 11 -4 5 12 Chennaiyin 7 1 2 4 5 10 -5 5 13 Kerala Blasters 9 1 2 6 6 14 -8 5 14 Mohammedan 7 0 0 7 3 20 -17 0

17 Apr 2026, 04:42:37 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs SC Delhi FC LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Chennaiyin FC vs SC Delhi

Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM IST