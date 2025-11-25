NRAI Writes To Delhi Govt Over Poor Air Quality Ahead Of National Shooting Championships

The NRAI has sought Delhi government clearance to hold its National Championships amid worsening air quality. Scheduled from December 1 to January 4 at Tughlaqabad for shotgun events

Keeping in mind the deteriorating air quality in the capital, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has sought clarification from the Delhi government if it can go ahead with the National Championships in the state next month.

The state government has already directed the educational institutions and sports bodies in Delhi to postpone physical sports competitions due poor air quality.

The NRAI will hold its biggest annual exercise of hosting the nationals from December 11 to January 4 at Dr Karni Singh Ranges in Tughlaqabad while the shotgun events will take place from December 1-5.

The national championships in rifle events will be held in Bhopal.

Besides writing to the Delhi government, the NRAI has also started "internal discussions" to move the month-long competitions to some other venue, should the need arise.

"The Delhi government order says it's specifically for the students and the schools. We are now seeking clarification from the body that has issued the orders. We will wait for their decision," NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI.

The Supreme Court had on November 19 asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone open air sports competitions planned in November and December to "safer months" keeping in mind air pollution levels.

On November 19, the Delhi High Court had also asked the Directorate of Education to file a status report on a plea by a group of school students seeking a direction to ensure that tournaments and trials for outdoor sports are not scheduled in the capital during the peak pollution months of November to January.

On November 21, the Delhi government issued directions mandating that the NCR state governments and the Delhi administration take immediate steps to defer such events, considering the high levels of air pollution in the area.

Universities, colleges and sports associations recognised by national federations and the Union sports ministry were also asked to follow the order.

"We will be following what the government says," said Bhatia.

Asked if this was a stressful time for the federation, Bhatia said, "Yes, of course. We are trying our best and if we get the permission we will organise the competition."

Asked if there was a possibility of shifting the nationals to some other venue, Bhatia said, "If we get permission we will organise it, otherwise we won't. Naturally shifting (is an option). We can't go against the law of the land."

On whether the federation had shortlisted any standby venue across the country, he said "That issue is already being discussed internally."

"We are open with the options. It will be inconvenience to everyone, not just the NRAI, the athletes also. (In the event of a shift) we'll have to move the logistics. We will try to have the competition on the same dates. NRAI cannot be blamed for that," he added.

