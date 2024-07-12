Kargil War Victory 25th Anniversary: Indian Army Flags Off Car Rally In Tribute To Bravehearts

A car rally was flagged off by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War
The 'Heart to Bravehearts' car rally was flagged off from Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment on July 11.
"The 'Heart to Bravehearts' Car Rally is a tribute to the valour, resilience and sacrifices of heroes of Kargil War to commemorate Rajat Jayanti Celebrations of the Kargil War. The Car Rally was simultaneously flagged off from Tanot Border Post, Tezu, and Kochi Port on 30th June 2024, carrying messages from citizens to the soldiers across the country especially those deployed on the borders," a PIB release said.
Kargil War 25th Anniversary
India will mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999 this year.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 as a tribute to the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in capturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999.
Rally To Cover 10,000 Km
The teams taking part in the rally converged in Delhi on July 9 and set off on Thursday, July 11, to further proceed to the Kargil War Memorial at Dras.
The rally will cover a distance of over 10,000 Km before culminating at the Kargil War Memorial on July 15, 2024.
The rally will be passing through various military stations en-route and felicitate the soldiers of the Indian Army. The flag-off and flag-in ceremonies at all prominent places are being conducted in the presence of serving personnel, veterans, 'Veer Naris', and "family members of the bravehearts and eminent dignitaries," the release said.
This rally "carries messages from the citizens in the form of letters, poems, sketches, and other creative expressions. As the Rally makes its way through the length and breadth of the country, they carry with them the stories of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism," the release said.