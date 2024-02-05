Decoding The Presence Of PM Narendra Modi Among Adivasis

The celebration of Dharti Aba Shaheed Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Tribal Pride Day every year may have found favour among the different tribes of the country, but the descendants of Birsa are not pleased with the nomenclature. Kanhu Munda, 32, asks why the day should not be celebrated as Birsa Munda Day instead.

Kanhu is the son of Sukhram Munda and the great-great-grandson of Birsa Munda. He expresses his displeasure with the Prime Minister over other things besides. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to our village. That was a big gesture. We were told that he would talk to our Baba [Sukhram Munda] and the villagers and get to know our problems. Even the DC said that he would talk to us for two minutes. But the Prime Minister did not talk to us even for a second. It seemed as though he was there just to get his picture clicked on Birsa Jayanti,” he tells Outlook.