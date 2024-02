Despite Mega Outreach, Tribals In Andhra-Telangana Region Have No Place To Call Home

“What was our crime? Sleeping peacefully at home?” asks Lakshmi, who hails from the Konda Reddi tribes, which have generational ties to Meduvai village and nearby areas. Her eyes are red from anger and fatigue. “I looked straight into the eyes of the officials wielding guns and said I will not leave my land,” she says. Despite her courage in the face of adversity, Lakshmi, along with 15 families from the same tribe, were vacated from their ancestral lands on that February night. “You belong in the jungles. You should go back there,” they were told by the officials who orchestrated the government’s drive to vacate tribals living in the area.