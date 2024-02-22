Despite Mega Outreach, Tribals In Andhra-Telangana Region Have No Place To Call Home

A similar tale echoed from the deep caves of Borra, located in the Ananthagiri Hills of Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam Agency. In 1993, the state tourism department recruited 20 Adivasi guides to take tourists underground, deep into the hollows of the million-year-old caves filled with marvels like limestone, animals and shivling formations. They were hired on a temporary wage basis and were promised that their services would be regularised. Somesh Borra was pursuing his post-graduate studies back then. He is now married with two children. “Our services have still not been regularised. We are paid only Rs 16,000 a month without any additional benefits. We can’t leave this place. Where should we go?” Somesh asks while taking eager tourists up and down the 440-odd wide steps at least thrice a day. His knees have given up, he says, but not his will to unite tribes in the region to demand their rights.