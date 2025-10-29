Ladakh violence: SC Seeks Response Of Centre, UT Of Ladakh On Plea Against Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court accepted the amended plea by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention.
Court directed Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh to file response within ten days; Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent them.
Matter posted for November 24; senior advocate Kapil Sibal allowed to file rejoinder if needed.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took on record the amended plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention and sought the response of the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh in ten days.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the UT of Ladakh, to file the response to the amended plea and posted the matter for hearing on November 24.
The bench also allowed senior advocate Kapil Sibal to file rejoinder, if any.
Source: PTI