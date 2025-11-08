Sundarbans Women’s Same-Sex Wedding: Riya Sardar And Rakhi Naskar Marry In Temple Ceremony

Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar exchange vows in Jalaberia, blending tradition with personal choice amid a socially conservative setting.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
same-sex marriage in west bengal Bengal same-sex wedding
The 'wedding' of same-sex couple Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar being solemnised by the residents of Kultali village in West Bengal's Sundarbans. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar married in a temple ceremony in Sundarbans’ Jalaberia.

  • Villagers witnessed the event peacefully, offering blessings despite social conservatism.

  • Same-sex marriages remain legally unrecognised in India, but the couple celebrated personal choice.

In a quiet hamlet in the Sundarbans, where rivers wind through dense mangrove forests, two young women publicly chose each other as life partners in a ceremony that blended tradition with personal choice.

According to PTI, professional dancers Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar, both in their early twenties, tied the knot on November 4 at the Paler Chak temple in Jalaberia in Kultali block. The wedding drew hundreds of villagers who ululated, blew conch shells and offered their blessings to the couple.

Protest March: Transgender people protesting for their rights - Photo: Getty Images
Castaway: New Criminal Code Fails To Address Same-Sex And Transgender Sexual Violence

BY Avantika Mehta

Same-sex marriages have no legal recognition in India, and the issue remains pending before the Supreme Court. Yet the event, which took place in a socially conservative part of the Sundarbans, was a quiet affirmation of their relationship rather than a political statement.

Riya, dressed as the bride, and Rakhi, wearing a groom’s crown, exchanged garlands and took sacred vows under the guidance of a priest. Villagers observed the rituals, some with surprise, many with silent acceptance.

"We have taken vows to become life partners," Riya, from Rameshwarpur in Mandirbazar, told reporters.

Related Content
Related Content

Rakhi, from the Bakultala police station area, said, "We are adults. We can decide our lives. Why should gender matter while choosing a life partner?"

Couples from the LGBTQ+ community show their marriage certificates after the Marriage Equality Act took effect in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. - AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
Thailand Legalises Same-Sex Marriage; Hundreds Of Couples Gather To Get Married On The Historic Day

BY Outlook News Desk

Riya lost her parents at a young age and was raised by her aunt Kavita Koyal, who, though initially stunned, did not oppose her decision. She completed her schooling up to high school and works as a dancer. Rakhi, who studied until class nine, performs in a local dance troupe.

The two met on social media, exchanged numbers, and spent long hours talking despite the curious glances of neighbours. Later, joining the same dance group, their friendship deepened into love, they said.

The village community rallied in support. "We all came together to help our two daughters start their new life," Milan Sardar, a local resident, told PTI. "Everyone chipped in. After the rituals, both sides enjoyed a feast of chicken and rice, just like any other wedding," he added.

For some villagers, the sight of a same-sex wedding in a Hindu temple was unexpected. Others simply saw it as a celebration of companionship.

LGBTQ community people waving rainbow flag - PTI
SC Dismisses Petitions Against Its 2023 Verdict Refusing Legal Sanction Of Same-Sex Marriages

BY Outlook News Desk

"It was beautiful," said Ankur Basu, a social activist visiting the area for sanitation and health work. "This wasn't an act of protest. It was two people choosing each other."

Police confirmed they had no official report of the wedding. "Nobody approached us. If villagers attend a temple function peacefully, we have nothing to do," an official said.

As the conch shells fell silent and villagers returned home, Riya and Rakhi stood together, fingers intertwined, beginning a future shaped by their own decisions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI, PCB 'Break Ice', Seeking Amicable Solution - Report

  2. India Vs Australia 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Claim 2-1 Series Victory After Abandonment Of Brisbane Match

  3. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

  4. Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Form Continues As He Sets Fastest 1000 T20I Runs Record

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Quinton De Kock On Song Again With Bat | RSA 102/2 (24)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  3. Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

  4. Gujarat HC Grants Six-Month Bail To Self-Styled Godman Asaram In Rape Case

  5. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  4. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers