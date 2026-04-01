PCI Sacks Javelin Throw Coach Naval Singh Over Harassment Allegations From Sumit Antil

Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil had alleged that Naval Singh is "probably mentally unstable" and attempting to disturb top athletes like him and Neeraj Chopra

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Published at:
PCI Sacks Javelin Throw Coach Naval Singh Over Harassment Allegations From Sumit Antil
Naval Singh was bestowed the Dronacharya award in 2015. Photo: X/Naval Singh
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sumit Antil formally complains about coach Naval Singh's conduct

  • Paralympic Committee of India convenes emergency meeting

  • Naval's services terminated with immediate effect

Following Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil and other athletes' complaints of mental harassment and verbal abuse by javelin throw coach Naval Singh, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has sacked the Dronacharya awardee. The decision was taken after an emergency meeting convened by PCI president Devendra Jhajharia.

In a letter dated Friday (April 17, 2026) which is in possession of Outlook, PCI said: "After reviewing the oral hearings and written complaints, and considering the seriousness of the concerns and the need to protect athletes’ interests and maintain proper standards, the Committee found that the alleged conduct did not meet expected standards. Therefore, the Committee unanimously decided to terminate the services of coach Naval Singh with immediate effect and remove him from all Paralympic Committee activities."

"On receiving complaints from Paralympic medallist Mr. Sumit Antil and several others regarding alleged misconduct, inappropriate behaviour, and harassment by coach Mr. Naval Singh, the matter was carefully reviewed. The complaints were duly examined, and the athletes were given a fair opportunity to present their concerns," the letter further stated.

Naval, who was bestowed the Dronacharya honour in 2015, is currently mentoring Sachin Yadav, who had upstaged two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj at the World Championships in 2025 by finishing fourth. An injury-ridden Neeraj had finished eighth at the prestigious event.

"He (Naval Singh) mentally harassed us and abused our, as in mine and Neeraj's, families. He seems mentally unstable," PTI had quoted Antil as saying. One of India's strongest gold medal hopes in the F64 category (leg amputated) at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, Antil said, "He (Naval) would deliberately share recordings of his abusive rants with our (team) managers, so that they reach us."

Related Content
India's Sumit Antil celebrates after claiming gold medal at the men's javelin throw F64 final during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. - PTI
Sumit Antil, Neeraj Chopra Accuse Dronacharya Awardee Coach Of Mental Harassment, Abusive Language
World Athletics Championships Men's Javelin Final - | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte
Indian Athletics Series 3 Preview: Will Neeraj Chopra Compete In Delhi? Live Streaming, Athletes To Watch
Sumit Antil launched a best throw of 69.25m, sealing gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026. - PCI
Sumit Antil Chases 75m: Para Javelin Star Working On Everything To Reach Historic Mark
Sumit Antil during the men's Javelin throw competition at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 in New Delhi - Special Arrangement
World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: Sumit Antil Wins Gold In Javelin Throw As India Dominate Proceedings On Day 2
Related Content

The three-time world champion from 2023 to 2025 added that he sent his complaint to Sports Authority of India (SAI) and it was endorsed by Neeraj as well as fellow para-javelin throwers Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary. SAI had acknowledged receiving the complaint but stated that Naval is not its employee and had been engaged by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to train "another leading athlete as part of National Coaching Camp".

(With PTI inputs)

Q

Who is Naval Singh?

A

Naval Singh is a Dronacharya awardee javelin throw coach who is currently mentoring Sachin Yadav.

Q

What was Sumit Antil's complaint against Naval Singh?

A

Paralympian Sumit Antil accused Naval Singh of mental harassment and verbal abuse.

Q

Did any other athlete endorse Sumit Antil's complaint?

A

Yes, several athletes, including two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, endorsed Sumit Antil's complaint.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Betters Own Fastest Fifty Record For SunRisers Hyderabad

  2. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: KL Rahul c Virat Kohli b Krunal Pandya - Watch Viral Moment

  3. BAN Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed Named Test Head Coach; Shan Masood To Lead Young Pakistan Team Feat. Uncapped Players

  4. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Play 100th Home Game At M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Indian Premier League Completes 19 Years

  5. IPL 2026: Gerald Coetzee Signs For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Replacement Of Injured David Payne

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  2. AF Fighter Jet’s Undercarriage Failure Shuts Pune Airport Runway

  3. Tipra Motha Sweeps Tripura Tribal Council Polls, BJP Suffers Heavy Defeat

  4. After The Defeat Of The Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP To Weaponise Women’s Quota Against The Opposition

  5. MK Stalin Exclusive Interview: ‘Population-Based Delimitation Is A Conspiracy To Throttle The Voices Of Southern States'

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Outlook Explainer: The Delimitation Bill And The PoK Question

  2. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  3. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  4. White House Chief Of Staff Meets Anthropic CEO Over New AI Technology

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy