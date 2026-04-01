PCI Sacks Javelin Throw Coach Naval Singh Over Harassment Allegations From Sumit Antil

Summary of this article
Sumit Antil formally complains about coach Naval Singh's conduct
Paralympic Committee of India convenes emergency meeting
Naval's services terminated with immediate effect
Following Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil and other athletes' complaints of mental harassment and verbal abuse by javelin throw coach Naval Singh, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has sacked the Dronacharya awardee. The decision was taken after an emergency meeting convened by PCI president Devendra Jhajharia.
In a letter dated Friday (April 17, 2026) which is in possession of Outlook, PCI said: "After reviewing the oral hearings and written complaints, and considering the seriousness of the concerns and the need to protect athletes’ interests and maintain proper standards, the Committee found that the alleged conduct did not meet expected standards. Therefore, the Committee unanimously decided to terminate the services of coach Naval Singh with immediate effect and remove him from all Paralympic Committee activities."
"On receiving complaints from Paralympic medallist Mr. Sumit Antil and several others regarding alleged misconduct, inappropriate behaviour, and harassment by coach Mr. Naval Singh, the matter was carefully reviewed. The complaints were duly examined, and the athletes were given a fair opportunity to present their concerns," the letter further stated.
Naval, who was bestowed the Dronacharya honour in 2015, is currently mentoring Sachin Yadav, who had upstaged two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj at the World Championships in 2025 by finishing fourth. An injury-ridden Neeraj had finished eighth at the prestigious event.
"He (Naval Singh) mentally harassed us and abused our, as in mine and Neeraj's, families. He seems mentally unstable," PTI had quoted Antil as saying. One of India's strongest gold medal hopes in the F64 category (leg amputated) at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, Antil said, "He (Naval) would deliberately share recordings of his abusive rants with our (team) managers, so that they reach us."
The three-time world champion from 2023 to 2025 added that he sent his complaint to Sports Authority of India (SAI) and it was endorsed by Neeraj as well as fellow para-javelin throwers Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary. SAI had acknowledged receiving the complaint but stated that Naval is not its employee and had been engaged by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to train "another leading athlete as part of National Coaching Camp".
(With PTI inputs)
Who is Naval Singh?
Naval Singh is a Dronacharya awardee javelin throw coach who is currently mentoring Sachin Yadav.
What was Sumit Antil's complaint against Naval Singh?
Paralympian Sumit Antil accused Naval Singh of mental harassment and verbal abuse.
Did any other athlete endorse Sumit Antil's complaint?
Yes, several athletes, including two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, endorsed Sumit Antil's complaint.