World Athletics Relays Live Updates, Day 2: Indian Teams Eye Repechage Redemption

World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Get all the updates from the World Athletics Relays 2026 taking place in Gaborone, Botswana, on Sunday, May 3

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Indian Teams Eye Repechage Redemption
World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Indian Teams Eye Repechage Redemption. X/@afiindia
World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Athletics Relays 2026 taking place in Gaborone, Botswana, on Sunday, May 3. After a tough opening day where all five Indian teams missed out on finals and the first set of World Championships 2027 quotas despite registering season’s best performances, they return with another shot at qualification. With the repechage heats offering a final pathway, India will be fighting for redemption and a place at Beijing 2027.
LIVE UPDATES

World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Schedule In IST

  • Mixed 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 5:32 PM onwards

  • Mixed 4x400m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 5:50 PM onwards

  • Men’s 4x400m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 6:38 PM onwards

  • Women’s 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 7:00 PM onwards

  • Men’s 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 7:17 PM onwards

  • Mixed 4x100m relay final - 7:35 PM

  • Mixed 4x400m relay final - 7:43 PM

  • Women’s 4x100m relay final - 7:54 PM

  • Men’s 4x100m relay final - 8:02 PM

  • Men’s 4x400m relay final - 8:21 PM

World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the World Athletics Relays 2026 will be available in India on the World Athletics+ platform and the official website.

World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog, it’s the World Athletics Relays 2026 on Sunday, May 3. Stay tuned for live updates.

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