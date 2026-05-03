World Athletics Relays Live Updates, Day 2: Indian Teams Eye Repechage Redemption

World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Schedule In IST
Mixed 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 5:32 PM onwards
Mixed 4x400m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 5:50 PM onwards
Men’s 4x400m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 6:38 PM onwards
Women’s 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 7:00 PM onwards
Men’s 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 7:17 PM onwards
Mixed 4x100m relay final - 7:35 PM
Mixed 4x400m relay final - 7:43 PM
Women’s 4x100m relay final - 7:54 PM
Men’s 4x100m relay final - 8:02 PM
Men’s 4x400m relay final - 8:21 PM
World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Streaming Info
Live streaming of the World Athletics Relays 2026 will be available in India on the World Athletics+ platform and the official website.
World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, it’s the World Athletics Relays 2026 on Sunday, May 3. Stay tuned for live updates.