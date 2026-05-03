World Athletics Relays Live Updates, Day 2: Indian Teams Eye Repechage Redemption

World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Indian Teams Eye Repechage Redemption. X/@afiindia

World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Athletics Relays 2026 taking place in Gaborone, Botswana, on Sunday, May 3. After a tough opening day where all five Indian teams missed out on finals and the first set of World Championships 2027 quotas despite registering season’s best performances, they return with another shot at qualification. With the repechage heats offering a final pathway, India will be fighting for redemption and a place at Beijing 2027.

LIVE UPDATES

3 May 2026, 04:38:52 pm IST World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Schedule In IST Mixed 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 5:32 PM onwards

Mixed 4x400m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 5:50 PM onwards

Men’s 4x400m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 6:38 PM onwards

Women’s 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 7:00 PM onwards

Men’s 4x100m relay qualifying round 2 (heats) - 7:17 PM onwards

Mixed 4x100m relay final - 7:35 PM

Mixed 4x400m relay final - 7:43 PM

Women’s 4x100m relay final - 7:54 PM

Men’s 4x100m relay final - 8:02 PM

Men’s 4x400m relay final - 8:21 PM

3 May 2026, 04:38:17 pm IST World Athletics Relays 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Streaming Info Live streaming of the World Athletics Relays 2026 will be available in India on the World Athletics+ platform and the official website.