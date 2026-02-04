T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

The BCCI has launched the third phase of ticket sales for the upcoming T20 World Cup, giving fans another chance to book seats for matches. The tournament begins on Saturday at major venues across India, featuring the world’s top teams and players

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, New York, AP photo
Mohammad Rizwan (left) fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah's (centre) brilliance during the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The BCCI has launched the third phase of T20 World Cup ticket sales after two earlier windows

  • Fans now have another chance to secure seats for matches across the tournament

  • The World Cup starts Saturday at major venues in India, featuring top teams and star players

The BCCI announced the commencement of the third stage of ticket sales for the upcoming T20 World Cup following the two successful ticketing windows, with Phase 1 launched on December 11, 2025, and Phase 2 on January 14, 2026.

This latest phase provides fans with a further opportunity to secure seats for matches across the tournament, which will bring together the world’s leading teams, the BCCI said in a release.

The T20 World Cup, starting on Saturday, will be staged at some of India's most recognised cricketing venues, creating an environment where fans can witness elite international players and the intensity that defines the T20 format throughout the competition.

As preparations across host cities move into final stages, the BCCI, in close coordination with the stakeholders, continues to focus on venue readiness, operational planning, and match-day experience. The aim is to ensure that every fixture offers spectators a setting that matches the quality of cricket on display.

The BCCI also looks forward to the presence of fans from across the country throughout the tournament, including on days when India is not in action.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said, “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event of global significance, and the BCCI is committed to working in close partnership with the ICC to ensure that it is delivered to the highest standards.

"As the third phase of ticket sales opens, we look forward to welcoming fans to our stadiums for matches that reflect the depth and competitiveness of international cricket across all participating teams.”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia added: “The response to the first two phases of ticketing has been encouraging, and it underlines the anticipation surrounding this World Cup.

"With preparations now in their final phase, our focus remains on creating an environment where players can perform at their best and spectators can enjoy the full experience of top-level T20 cricket, across the tournament and across our high-class and historic venues.”

