BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary: From ‘The Untouchables’ To ‘Annihilation Of Caste’, Here Are 5 Ambedkar’s Biographies That You Must Listen

When we mention the ‘Constitution’ of India, there is one name that no Indian can forget, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’. His thoughts, efforts and hard work gave us the great Constitution that our nations is led by today. Not just that, but he was a great visionary who was engrossed in the efforts towards social reforms and fought for the Dalit’s equality.
Today marks BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, and which else day would be better to take a look at his biography and understand the work he did that shaped the current India. He, himself, was a person who faced caste discrimination but he overcame it and became one of the most celebrated names of India. Without any more ado, let’s shade some light on his notable biographies in the form of audiobooks.
1. 'The Radical In Ambedkar'
No doubt, Ambedkar was a radical. One of the new releases, ‘The Radical in Ambedkar’, delves into different perspective to look at his legacy and life. The book goes on to explore the work and thought process via essays by notable figures in the country. They talk about the equality related work that Ambedkar did and what happened after a large number of Dalits converted to Buddhism. Furthermore, various global concerns in context of Ambedkar like racism, oppression of the Dalits, his thoughts on Marxism and Feminism and more are also discussed.
Writer: Suraj Yengde
Editor: Suraj Yengde, Anand Teltumbde
Narrator: Rajiv Dadia
2. 'Ambedkar's India'
Throughout his lifespan, Ambedkar has delivered some groundbreaking speeches. ‘Ambedkar’s India’ contains three of the speeches by Ambedkar based on caste and constitution. These three speeches put the limelight on concerning issues with the rooted Indian caste system, its effect on cultural diversity, Ambedkar’s vision for India and a design for social system in India. These speeches are titled ‘Annihilation of Caste’, ‘The Grammar of Anarchy and Castes in India: Their Mechanism’, and ‘Genesis and Development’.
Writer: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
Narrator: Mishal Varma
3. 'The Untouchables'
Based on the historical research of Ambedkar, the audiobook is an account on the origin and causes behind the society classification of the Untouchables. Ambedkar’s conclusions raise a question on the status of Dalits in India but also offer an explanation as to how he reached them in the first place. The nit-grits of the explanation make this audiobook worth your while in understanding the caste equality struggle that Ambedkar saw.
Writer: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
Narrator: Siddhartha Valicharla
4. 'Ambedkar And Buddhism, Annihilation Of Caste'
This audiobook is an exemplary one, because it is written by a person who knew and worked with Ambedkar. It is written by a Buddhist monk who was born as a British, Urgyen Sangharakshita. He worked for decades with the Dalit community from the time the Untouchables came into light. This audiobook offers a first hand view in the life of Ambedkar, a man who changed the nation and his progressive path towards to Buddhism, which he saw as the best fit for his people.
Writer: Urgyen Sangarakshita, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
Narrator: Ratnadhya, Sagar Arya
5. 'An Undelivered Speech: Annihilation Of Caste'
One of the most popular and widely known speech of Ambedkar to date remains ‘Annihilation of Caste’, which never made it through with his papers. Together with his rest two popular speeches ‘Genesis and Development’ and ‘Castes in India: Their Mechanism’, a comprehensive book forms the vision that Ambedkar always saw for the nation.
Writer: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
Narrator: Siddhartha Valicharla
All of these audiobooks are available on Audible for you to listen and celebrate the man who penned the Constitution of India and led a social reform struggle.