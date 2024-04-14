BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary: From ‘The Untouchables’ To ‘Annihilation Of Caste’, Here Are 5 Ambedkar’s Biographies That You Must Listen

No doubt, Ambedkar was a radical. One of the new releases, ‘The Radical in Ambedkar’, delves into different perspective to look at his legacy and life. The book goes on to explore the work and thought process via essays by notable figures in the country. They talk about the equality related work that Ambedkar did and what happened after a large number of Dalits converted to Buddhism. Furthermore, various global concerns in context of Ambedkar like racism, oppression of the Dalits, his thoughts on Marxism and Feminism and more are also discussed.