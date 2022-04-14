Five Films On The Life Of Dr BR Ambedkar

Students have been reading about Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in schools since their childhood. He was the prime architect of the Indian constitution. He has been referred to with epithets such as Babasaheb and Father Of The Indian Constitution. While his works have been taught to every Indian student, his life has, however, not been spoken about that much in history books.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an economist, lecturer, and lawyer who battled against the societal injustice against untouchables. He was selected as independent India's first justice minister and head of the Indian Constituent Assembly's Drafting Committee. Babasaheb drafted the first version of India's Constitution, and there have been numerous amendments to it over the years. He went on to become one of the most revered leaders who not only fought for the independence of India but even thought about how to bring forward the communities that had been left behind for centuries. He worked extensively for the upliftment of the lower castes and communities who were struggling to get basic necessities of life.

Dr BR Ambedkar Instagram

Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956. He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1990.

Several works, including films, plays, and books, have been based on Ambedkar's life. In numerous languages, films have been made about his life. Marathi, Kannada and many other regional languages also have films made on BR Ambedkar. Today on his birth anniversary, here are some of the most talked-about films on Dr BR Ambedkar.

‘Bal Bhimrao’

Filmmaker Prakash Narayan Jadhav directed the Marathi biographical film ‘Bal Bhimrao’ in 2018. Among the film's cast members were Mohan Joshi, Vikram Gokhale, Kishori Shahane Vij, and Prema Kiran. The film delved deep into the younger days of Ambedkar. It showcased the way how his thinking was shaped right from his very childhood, and how the things happening in his surroundings helped him become this great Dalit leader, who would help India in its freedom struggle.

‘Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar’

Filmmaker Prakash Jadhav directed ‘Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar’ in 2011. It was a biographical film on Ambedkar and his wife in Marathi. Actors Nisha Parulekar, Ganesh Jethe, Dashrath Hatiskar, and Snehal Velankar played the important characters in the film. This film dealt with Ambedkar’s grown-up life and focused more on his wife. Despite all the hardships, Rambai Ambedkar kept her husband motivated and stood like a rock behind her husband's mission of uplifting the underprivileged classes of the country. The film spoke about how her views and ideologies also helped shape some of his ideas around India’s freedom struggle. It also talks about how the two went ahead to uplift the communities that had been deprived of the basic human necessities for generations.

‘Dr BR Ambedkar’

‘Dr. BR Ambedkar’ is a 2005 Kannada biographical film directed by filmmaker Sharan Kumar Kabbur. Actor Vishnukanth B.J. plays the title role of Ambedkar, while actress Tara plays his first wife, Ramabai Ambedkar, and actress Bhavya plays his second wife, Savita Ambedkar. This film revolved more around the kinds of socio-economic reforms he wished to bring about in the Indian society. The film charted his journey from his childhood to his last days. It went on to win numerous Kannada State Awards.

‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’

Filmmaker Jabbar Patel directed the feature film in the year 2000. Actor Mammootty portrayed the titular part of Ambedkar. The film showcases the life and contributions of BR Ambedkar in the emancipation of the downtrodden and oppressed classes in India. It starts from his college time at Columbia University, and how he gets into the freedom struggle. The movie also touches upon how he went ahead to shape the Constitution of India, as the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constituent Assembly. The film received National Film Awards for Best English Feature Film, Best Actor for Mammootty, and Best Art Direction for Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

‘Bhim Garjana’

Filmmaker Sudhakar Waghmare directed the Marathi biographical film ‘Bhim Garjana’ in 1989. The film's principal actors were Krishnanand and Pratima Devi. This is another take on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, and how his childhood and growing-up years influenced his ideologies. The story talks about his various ideas about what India's future should look like and how he kept those things in his mind while drafting the first version of the Indian Constitition.