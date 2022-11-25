Samvidhan Diwas: ‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s Actors Talk About Babasaheb’s Contributions To The Indian Constitution

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Every year, the nation celebrates November 26 to commemorate the adoption of ‘The Constitution of India’. This is known as Samvidhan Diwas all over.

On Samvidhan Diwas this year, celebs from &TV’s ‘Ek Mahanayak - Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ remember the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and talk about his immense contribution to the society.

Atharva, essaying young Bhimrao in the show, shares, “Dr B.R. Ambedkar is regarded as the founder of the Indian Constitution. On August, 1947 his reputation as a scholar led him to become India's first law minister and, later, the committee's chairman drafting the Constitution. Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was a visionary whose legacy is unparalleled. He believed that only a unified code of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ could foster national unity and stability in India. He emphasized religious, gender, and caste equality while writing the Constitution. To maintain the country's unity, he believed it was critical to bridging the class divide and advocated for Equality of Opportunity.”

Jagannath Nivangune, essaying Ramji Sakpal’s role, shares, “Dr Ambedkar was truly a leader par excellence. No other personality of his stature can measure up to his contribution to society. His work has impacted the lives of all Indians. Owing to his vast knowledge and vision, he was selected as a member of the Constituent Assembly, the first Law Minister, and the Drafting Committee Chairman. He strongly believed that social solidarity and national integration could not be achieved without social justice. He propagated social democracy. Dr Ambedkar envisaged our society based on liberty, equality, and fraternity. It takes great vision and belief to bring about social and economic reforms that touch many lives. Few other leaders could unite the nation the way Babasaheb did.”

Narayani Mahesh Varne, essaying Ramabai's character, adds, “Dr B.R. Ambedkar laid the foundation of a unified India by bringing millions of Indians under the ambit of one nation and one Constitution. Even today, his teachings and philosophy resonate with Indians across the country. Throughout his lifetime, Babasaheb fought for women's rights in India and enacted numerous policies to ensure their protection and safety. He envisioned women's higher participation in all walks of life and paved the way for Indian women to legally vote divorce, and own property. He gave a voice to women's rights by passing the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Guardianship Act, and Hindu Code Bill. He encouraged them to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with men.”