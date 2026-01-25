Book Excerpt|Unsilenced: The Jail Diary of an Activist

The most peculiar thing about prison was that the women got into quarrels constantly. In their fights, they used such expletives as I had not heard in my thirty-four years of life. These obscenities were not only vulgar but feudal and quite insulting towards women. Cursing, cussing and condemning each other were considered fitting accompaniments to their fights. The most commonplace way to insult someone was to wish death upon their sons or husbands. This always had the desired effect because the woman at the receiving end would flare up, since the lives of most of these women centred around their sons and husbands. In the beginning, it really bothered me to be subjected to witnessing their fights all day. Gradually, I got used to it.