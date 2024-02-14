UP’s Naini Central Jail To Get Vacant After Authorities Decide To Shift Prisoners To New Facility

For the past six months, the state-of-the-art facility has waited for notification from authorities.

On the other hand, congested Naini Central Jail, which houses around 4,000 inmates, double its intended capacity of 2,060, was waiting for this notification too to transfer the inmates.

The jail is spread across 65 acres, the newly constructed Prayagraj district jail prison boasts of high-tech equipment, extensive CCTV network, videoconferencing centre, fully automated kitchen, and 140-bed hospital with advanced facilities. The new district jail, built at a cost of Rs 174 crore, features two circles, 18 barracks, and specialised cells for quarantine, women, and juveniles, as well as high-security units capable of accommodating 12 inmates each.