How Long Can the Moon Be Caged: Voices of Indian Political Prisoners

A conversation with Meeran Haider's eldest sister, Farzana, transmitted to us the unspeakable pain that families try to handle in their day-to-day life. She had systematically declined to speak to the media for fear of being tricked or forced to say things she did not intend to or of being outright misrepresented. She agreed to talk to us only because of the intercession of an influential member of the community, who told her that she could trust us. Her pain and the sheer effort it took to be there were palpable when we met her and sat down together in a windowless room. We arrived at her house in the midst of recurring power cuts, and when she started speaking, it was pitch dark even in that early morning hour. Her droning voice and muffled sobs emerged from the darkness as the disembodied sound of ancestral pain.