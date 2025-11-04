Ukraine Attacks Etrochemical Plant In Bashkortostan With Drones, Says Russia

Two Ukrainian drones hit the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan on Nov 4, 2025, early morning, causing an explosion in the water-treatment workshop and partial structural collapse, according to Russian authorities.
Regional head Radiy Khabirov reported no injuries and normal plant operations; Russian defenses downed the drones, with debris falling in the industrial zone.
Russian Defense Ministry stated 85 drones were destroyed overnight across eight regions, including Bashkortostan; Ukraine views strikes as self-defense, while Russia labels them terrorism.
The plant in the Bashkortostan region, some 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Ukrainian border in the Ural Mountains, was operating without interruption, the head of the Bashkortostan region, Radiy Khabirov, said on the Telegram messaging app. He added that both of the drones involved in the overnight strike were destroyed.
The Russian defence ministry said in its daily report that, in addition to the two drones downed over the Bashkortostan region, its defence systems destroyed 83 drones over seven other Russian regions.
Local media outlet Astra reported that residents of Sterlitamak heard at least two explosions around 6:22 and 7:09 local time, with camera footage capturing flashes. The mayor of the city, Emil Shaymardanov, confirmed the explosion occurred at the water treatment workshop of JSC Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, part of the Russian chemical holding Ruskhim.
JSC Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant specializes in the production of rubber, butylated hydroxytoluene, and aviation gasoline.
Moscow calls the attacks terrorism, but Ukraine says they are legitimate self-defence in the war that Russia launched in February 2022.
Kyiv has stepped up long-range drone and missile strikes inside Russia, hitting oil refineries, depots, and logistics hubs it says feed the Kremlin's war machine. This marks the second reported attack on the Sterlitamak industrial complex in recent months, following a strike last month.