Russian Drone Barrage On Odesa Ignites Port And Energy Fires

The barrage unfolded in the early hours of Monday, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting most of a large-scale drone swarm launched from Russian-occupied Crimea and the Black Sea. Despite these efforts, several Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) breached defenses, slamming into targets across multiple districts. Explosions rocked Odesa city and surrounding areas like Chornomorsk, where port cranes and loading equipment crumpled under the impacts. Fires erupted at grain silos, electrical substations, and a solar power plant, with flames visible for miles as rescuers battled the inferno in sub-zero temperatures.