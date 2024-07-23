Cricket

Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report

Earlier, reports emerged that Dravid was in talks with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders who were looking for an experienced face in their think-tank after the ouster of Gautam Gambhir, who left the franchise to be the coach of team India

Rahul Dravid-ipl-cricket
India's former head coach Rahul Dravid. Photo: PTI
info_icon

After India lifted the T20 World Cup last month, the then head coach Rahul Dravid had joked that he was going to be "jobless" for the next few months. However, reports suggest that he is set to take up a job in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (More Cricket News)

As per a Times Of India report published on Tuesday, Dravid is in talks with his former franchise Rajasthan Royals to take up the role of the head coach at the team.

"Talks are going on between RR and Dravid, and an announcement in this regard is around the corner," the ToI report said quoting a "reliable source".

Dravid played for RR during the later phase of his IPL career, captaining this side from the 2011-13. Under his captaincy, RR made it to the Champions League T20 final in 2013.

Even after retiring, Dravid stayed with RR as a mentor for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma posing for a photo after the T20 World Cup win. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
Rohit Sharma Pens Heartfelt Farewell Letter To Former India Head Coach Rahul Dravid

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As per the ToI report, the talks with Dravid have put a question mark on the role of Kumar Sangakarra, the current Director of Cricket at RR. The former Sri Lanka skipper has been with the franchise since 2021 and also helped RR to get into their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008 which they won.

RR have done well in recent times, making it to the final of 2022 and the play-offs of 2024 season. They also missed the play-offs in the 2023 by a whisker.

Earlier, reports emerged that Dravid was in talks with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders who were looking for an experienced face in their think-tank after the ouster of Gautam Gambhir, who left the franchise to be the coach of team India.

Dravid was the head coach of the Indian team since 2021. Even before the 2024 T20 World Cup which India won, Dravid had announced that it would be his last assignment as India coach.

Before coaching the senior men's team, Dravid had been associated with the Under-19 and the A teams. Prior to that, he also coached Delhi Daredevils in IPL for two seasons during IPL 2016 and 2017.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  2. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Nida Dar Strikes On Her First Ball; Egodage Falls LBW
  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  4. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  2. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip
  3. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Naval Ship Tilts After Blaze; Can Be Made Upright Again, Says Navy Vice Chief
  4. Budget 2024: Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, Plastic Goods Costlier | Full List
  5. Bihar Assembly Adjourned Twice Amid Oppn Protest Over Denial Of Special Status
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  2. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
  3. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  4. Harleen Sethi Breaks Her Silence On Being Labelled As Vicky Kaushal's Ex-Girlfriend
  5. Here's The Real Reason Behind Why Kiran Rao Calls 'Laapataa Ladies' A 'Failure' At The Box Office
US News
  1. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  2. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdrew Name
  4. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  5. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
World News
  1. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  2. 'Children Hugging Corpses': 145 Dead In Mudslides Triggered By Heavy Rains In Ethiopia
  3. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
  4. Hamas, Fatah Groups Sign Beijing Declaration On Unity
  5. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdrew Name
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip