Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report

After India lifted the T20 World Cup last month, the then head coach Rahul Dravid had joked that he was going to be "jobless" for the next few months. However, reports suggest that he is set to take up a job in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (More Cricket News)
As per a Times Of India report published on Tuesday, Dravid is in talks with his former franchise Rajasthan Royals to take up the role of the head coach at the team.
"Talks are going on between RR and Dravid, and an announcement in this regard is around the corner," the ToI report said quoting a "reliable source".
Dravid played for RR during the later phase of his IPL career, captaining this side from the 2011-13. Under his captaincy, RR made it to the Champions League T20 final in 2013.
Even after retiring, Dravid stayed with RR as a mentor for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
As per the ToI report, the talks with Dravid have put a question mark on the role of Kumar Sangakarra, the current Director of Cricket at RR. The former Sri Lanka skipper has been with the franchise since 2021 and also helped RR to get into their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008 which they won.
RR have done well in recent times, making it to the final of 2022 and the play-offs of 2024 season. They also missed the play-offs in the 2023 by a whisker.
Earlier, reports emerged that Dravid was in talks with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders who were looking for an experienced face in their think-tank after the ouster of Gautam Gambhir, who left the franchise to be the coach of team India.
Dravid was the head coach of the Indian team since 2021. Even before the 2024 T20 World Cup which India won, Dravid had announced that it would be his last assignment as India coach.
Before coaching the senior men's team, Dravid had been associated with the Under-19 and the A teams. Prior to that, he also coached Delhi Daredevils in IPL for two seasons during IPL 2016 and 2017.