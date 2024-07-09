Rohit Sharma Pens Heartfelt Farewell Letter To Former India Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as India head coach came to an end after the historic T20 World Cup triumph. The Men in Blue, under Dravid, always came close to the finish line, but never crossed it. (More Cricket News)
However, Rohit Sharma and Dravid were resolute to keep going and good things came their way.
India won the final against South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on 29th June.
India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma penned an emotional farewell to former head coach Rahul Dravid, expressing his gratitude and also for leaving his baggage of stardom outside the dressing room.
"My wife (Ritika Sajdeh) refers to you as my work wife and I am lucky to get to call you that too.I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will," Rohit wrote on his Instagram.
"You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time," Rohit wrote.
"Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished," the 37-year-old said.
"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidante, my coach and my friend," he concluded.
Dravid also has spoken about Rohit many times, and recently revealed that it was Rohit’s call that stopped him stepping away from the job eight months prior after India’s ODI World Cup heartache.