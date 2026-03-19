'Blessing In Disguise' - Abhishek Nayar Gives Zimbabwe’s Rising Star A Heartfelt Welcome

Blessing Muzarabani withdrew his PSL contract with Islamabad United to join forces with KKR in IPL 2026 for INR 75 lakhs

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Abhishek Nayar greets KKR squad
KKR will play their first match in IPL 2026 against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. Photo: X/KKR
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR's head coach calls Blessing Muzarabani 'blessing in disguise' for KKR

  • KKR raked in Muzarabani as a replacement of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rehman

  • Blessing Muzarabani withdrew from PSL to join KKR for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach hailed Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as a 'Blessing in disguise' amid the dearth of experience in their fast bowling department due to injuries.

"Blessing, you are a blessing in disguise for us, the 42-year former all-rounder, who replaced replaced Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of KKR said to the tall and lanky fast bowler.

While addressing the team in the first practice session at the Eden Gardens, Nayar playfully commented on his 6 foot 8 inches height and also wished that he enjoys his stint with the KKR boys.

"I know so far we've sort of folded you in the bus, but it's great to have you, the tallest member ever to be part of this KKR team. So welcome, I hope you have a great time with us and you enjoy the company of our boys," Nayar said.

KKR had an abysmal season last year, finishing in eighth spot. Following this, Abhishek Nayar was elevated to the position of head coach. He has been part of KKR's coaching setup for quite some time now and also assisted KKR's former mentor, Gautam Gambhir, in their title run in 2024.

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Blessing Muzarabani was added to the KKR squad in place of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rehman, who was picked in the IPL auction at INR 9.20 crore as a backup option for Matheesha Pathirana but was removed after BCCI's directives in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Finally, KKR zeroed in on Muzarabani and roped him in for INR 75 lakhs.

Muzarabani, who picked up 13 wickets in the T20 World Cup to finish joint second-highest, including a match-winning 4/17 against Australia, was the centre of attention at the session.

Blessing Muzarabani was one of the central figures in Zimbabwe's journey into the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 as he was the joint 2nd highest wicket taker in the tournament with 13 wickets, including a match-winning 4/17 against Australia.

He was picked up in the Pakistan Super League 2026 as a replacement for Shamar Joseph, but withdrew after being signed by KKR in the IPL.

KKR's Quest For the Fourth Title

While addressing the squad in the first training session, Nayar emphasized on the importance of mindset over skill in the game.

"We have had a lot of discussions, we have spoken a lot. For me, what happens here is how we tune what's between our ears. The skill is there, that's not going to change in the next 10 days. But what changes is our mentality. So every moment that we spend on this ground, every moment we spend with each other, with the coaches, amongst ourselves, there's one goal. We have to do one thing, we have to win, we have to get that fourth star." "And we do everything to prepare our minds before our body actually arrives the first game on the March 29 (against Mumbai Indians in Wankhede).

"We prepare here, we use this time to talk to each other, communicate, get stronger as a group. So we're ready for everything," he added.

Abhishek Nayar also welcomed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who joined KKR as the batting mentor.

"I've known him as someone who has played under him as a player, really happy Watto to have you with us. tap into his experience, you will learn a lot. We've had a lot of good coaches but I'm pretty sure Shane Watson is going to add a lot of value to us."

Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2026 campaign against the Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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