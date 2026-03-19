'Blessing In Disguise' - Abhishek Nayar Gives Zimbabwe’s Rising Star A Heartfelt Welcome

"We have had a lot of discussions, we have spoken a lot. For me, what happens here is how we tune what's between our ears. The skill is there, that's not going to change in the next 10 days. But what changes is our mentality. So every moment that we spend on this ground, every moment we spend with each other, with the coaches, amongst ourselves, there's one goal. We have to do one thing, we have to win, we have to get that fourth star." "And we do everything to prepare our minds before our body actually arrives the first game on the March 29 (against Mumbai Indians in Wankhede).