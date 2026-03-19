Senegal Stripped Of AFCON 2025 Title: Five Controversies That Rocked African Football Over The Years

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025–26 edition was filled with on- and off-field drama, from the towel incident to Senegal walking off in protest and the switch of winners on Wednesday. But if you think this was the first such season to be marked by such controversies, think again, as African football has long seen disputes, security issues, and reversals overshadow the game.
Nearly two months after the AFCON final, Senegal have been stripped of the trophy following their initial 1-0 extra-time win over Morocco.
On Tuesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled that Senegal forfeited the final by walking off the field during a stoppage-time dispute. The governing body’s appeals panel overturned Senegal’s win, awarding Morocco a 3-0 default victory.
The Teranga Lions, however, are refusing to accept the decision quietly. Senegal have announced it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), potentially delaying a final resolution for up to a year.
African Football’s Five Biggest Controversies Over The Years
CAF’s decision adds to a long string of controversies in African football, highlighting governance challenges and security concerns across past tournaments.
Togo’s Tragic Exit, 2010
The 2010 Africa Cup saw Togo withdraw after a deadly ambush on their team bus in Angola’s Cabinda region killed three people, including the assistant coach and a local driver, and injured eight.
Although the squad wanted to continue in honor of the victims, the Togolese government ordered their return home. CAF disqualified Togo from the tournament and imposed a two-edition ban, citing political interference in their withdrawal.
Stadium Chaos In Equatorial Guinea, 2015
During the 2015 semifinal between Equatorial Guinea and Ghana, fans erupted after late first-half goals by the visiting Black Stars. Spectators threw bottles at players, forcing riot police to intervene. The match was halted temporarily, with a police helicopter patrolling the stadium until order was restored.
Frequent Host Changes
Since 2013, every Africa Cup has faced host changes. Libya’s instability pushed South Africa to host in 2013. Morocco lost hosting rights in 2015 to Equatorial Guinea, while Gabon replaced Libya in 2017.
Cameroon was stripped of the 2019 tournament due to delays and security concerns, with Egypt stepping in. Guinea, initially set to host the latest edition, lost the rights in 2022 due to inadequate infrastructure, paving the way for Morocco.
CAF Vs CAS
CAF’s governance has often been challenged in legal arenas. In 2019, Wydad Casablanca walked off during the CAF Champions League final against Espérance de Tunis after a disallowed goal and a non-functional VAR system.
While Esperance was initially awarded the trophy, CAF tried to mandate a replay. The dispute ended when CAS confirmed Espérance as champions, overruling CAF’s earlier decision.
Stampede In Yaounde
In Cameroon’s 2021 tournament, a stampede at Yaoundé’s Olembe Stadium killed at least eight fans and injured dozens more during the last-16 match between Cameroon and Comoros. Investigations pointed to major lapses in crowd management and security oversight.
Early Whistle, Gunfire In Cameroon, 2021
The 2021 Africa Cup match between Mali and Tunisia ended in confusion when the referee twice blew the final whistle prematurely while Mali led 1-0. Tunisia refused to return for a restart, citing player fatigue.
Mali were awarded the win. This match also coincided with nearby gunfire from separatist conflicts, underscoring security risks for teams.
AFCON 2025 Final: Chaos And Drama
The January 18, 2026 final between Morocco and Senegal descended into chaos. Senegal had a stoppage-time goal ruled out, and Morocco was awarded a controversial penalty that could have decided the match.
Tempers flared on the pitch as players clashed and fans attempted to storm the field. Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led his team off briefly, though play resumed ten minutes later after a tense pause.
Morocco’s Brahim Díaz saw his “Panenka” penalty saved by Édouard Mendy, while Pape Gueye scored the lone goal in extra time. Despite this, CAF’s recent ruling overturned the on-field outcome.