Israel Strikes In Gaza Kill At Least 30; US Affirms Ceasefire Holds

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 30 people overnight, according to local authorities, prompting renewed tensions despite a recently brokered ceasefire.
Israel said the strikes were a response to an alleged Hamas attack on its troops, while Hamas denied responsibility and reaffirmed commitment to the truce.
The U.S. maintained that the ceasefire remains in place, with officials saying minor clashes do not signify its collapse.
According to Gaza’s civil-defence agency, Israeli aircraft carried out multiple strikes overnight into Wednesday, leaving dozens wounded and at least 30 dead. Israeli leaders had accused Hamas of attacking Israeli troops along the so-called deployment line inside the territory. Israel’s defence minister described the incident as breaching a “bright red line,” prompting what he called an immediate and powerful response.
On the US side, Vice President J.D. Vance (representing Washington) said that while “little skirmishes” may still occur, the truce remains intact and the ceasefire should hold. Meanwhile, Hamas denied responsibility for the alleged attack, reaffirming its formal commitment to the ceasefire deal.
The incident raises fresh questions about the durability of the ceasefire that was brokered earlier this month but has already faced several tests.