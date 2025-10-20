Israel Reopens Gaza Crossings As US Pushes To Stabilise Ceasefire

Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom and Kissufim crossings for aid delivery after briefly closing them over an alleged ceasefire violation by Hamas, while the Rafah crossing to Egypt remains shut.

Hamas members hand over some of the 20 Israeli hostages to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams as part of the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel on October 13, 2025 in Gaza City, Gaza. (representational image) Photo: | IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Summary
  • The escalation, which saw Hamas accused of firing on Israeli soldiers and Israel launching retaliatory strikes, posed the biggest challenge yet to the US-brokered ceasefire.

  • US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Israeli leaders to reinforce the truce and advance the next phase of President Trump’s 20-step peace plan, as Vice President JD Vance prepared for a regional visit.

Israel announced on Monday that the Kerem Shalom and Kissufim border crossings in Gaza have been reopened for humanitarian aid, a day after they were closed following an alleged ceasefire violation by Hamas. An Israeli official confirmed that the aid movement through both crossings is “in full compliance with the signed agreement,” while Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt “will remain closed until further notice.”

The de-escalation follows a brief suspension of aid deliveries after Israel accused Hamas militants of firing at its soldiers, prompting retaliatory strikes in parts of Gaza. The flare-up was seen as the most serious challenge yet to the fragile ceasefire brokered by the US and Arab mediators.

US President Donald Trump, who played a central role in brokering the truce, insisted that the ceasefire “was still in place,” telling reporters, “We wanna make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas.” The Israel Defense Forces later confirmed it had begun “renewed enforcement of the ceasefire,” despite earlier tensions disrupting aid supplies that humanitarian agencies already deemed insufficient.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to respond forcefully to what he described as Hamas violations of the ceasefire. - AP
Ceasefire Resumes In Gaza After Israeli Airstrikes Kill 26

BY Outlook News Desk

Both Israel and Hamas have reaffirmed their commitment to the truce. Israel said it launched strikes in response to a Palestinian attack that killed two soldiers near Rafah, warning that it “will not accept any violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip” and reiterating that Hamas would have no future governing role in Gaza.

Hamas’ armed wing denied involvement in the Rafah clashes, saying it had not been in contact with local groups there since March. Meanwhile, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Israel on Monday to press both sides to stabilize the ceasefire and move ahead with the next phase of Trump’s 20-step peace plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would discuss regional challenges and “opportunities” with US Vice President JD Vance during his upcoming visit. Addressing the Knesset, Netanyahu said he expected, together with Trump, to “forge peace agreements in the region.” The renewed diplomatic efforts, including parallel talks with Hamas in Egypt, highlight Washington’s determination to solidify what Trump last week called “the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

Mourners carry bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire, during their funeral in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. - AP
Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

BY Seema Guha

